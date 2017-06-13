The vanilla whippings that Ana receives at Christian's limp hand might be decidedly lacklustre, but according to Sam Taylor-Johnson, actually working on Fifty Shades was a whole red room of pain in its own right.

The 50-year-old director told The Sunday Times magazine that she would be "mad" to go through the E.L. James shaped trials and tribulations of filming, and basically implied she would rather bungee jump attached to some of Ana's famous nipple clamps than watch any of the sequels.

Taylor-Johnson described the arduous process of dragging E.L. James's scribbles onto the big screen as a "struggle," mainly because the author objected to many of the changes made, resulting in "lots of on-set tête-à-tetes, with me trying to bat it into the [right] place."

The artist-turned-director admitted that she was totally baffled about why E.L. James took such a disliking to her and told interviewers "I like everyone, and I get really confused when they don't like me." She also went on to strongly imply that James was about as cooperative as an angry terrier getting its toe nails clipped by explaining "I was so confused by EL James. I don't understand when I can't navigate a person, when there's no synergy."

While this is only the second time Taylor-Johnson has opened up about her disastrous relationship with the Twilight fan-fiction mogul, these reports will be nothing new to fans who have been spoon-fed tales of discontent from insider #FiftyShadesOfGrey sources from the get go.

When asked about what she thought of the sequels, Taylor-Johnson made it very clear that she was never, ever going to let any fragment of the franchise darken her door way again:

“I’m not going to ever watch them. I have literally zero interest”

But does Sam regret making the movie though? The answer is a firm "no, for the sake of my career... but really, YES":

"I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off...With the benefit of hindsight would I go through it again? Of course I wouldn’t. I’d be mad.”

Considering that Taylor-Johnson wrapped filming Fifty Shades literally years ago and can't seem to stop talking about how miserable it was, maybe E.L. James really is as impossible as she's rumored to be. Lucky they've just finished filming the last book, eh?

