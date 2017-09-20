Since 1990, there has always been some sort of Law & Order show on TV, whether it be a new episode or a rerun. For most of the time on the shows, the formula was rather simple. The episode kicks off with a crime, the NYPD track down and arrest a suspect, and then the lawyers prosecute or defend the suspect. Most of the time the episodes would end with justice served, but sometimes they wouldn't.

But for 20 years, one man has been at the forefront of the courtrooms across the Law & Order universe: Jack McCoy. And now, he is set to return to the small screen, once again played by #SamWaterson.

According to Deadline Hollywood, Waterson is set to have a guest spot on an upcoming episode of #LawAndOrderSVU later this season. However other than that, not much else is known.

Waterson played McCoy from the beginning of the original Law & Order series back in 1990, all the way to the series finale in 2010. With as much of a fan favorite on that show as he was, it seemed inevitable that eventually he would make his way to one of the spin-offs. However, this isn't his first time on #SVU; he's had appearances before in three other episodes; once in 2000, again in 2007, and his most recent was back in 2010, the same year as the finale of the flagship show.

But what makes this appearance special is this one will take place during the show's 19th season, the second longest run of the Law & Order shows.

It is unknown which episode Waterson will appear on, but it's likely that whichever episode it is will be one of the highlights of the season.

The next episode of Law & Order: SVU will be Sept. 27 at 9/8c.

[Source: Deadline]