Doctor Who Series 10 is off to a flying start with Pearl Mackie playing the latest companion, Bill Potts. The new series is set to feature new and old villains facing the Doctor, Bill and Nardole as the series progresses. However, the series is set to become even bigger with the latest guest star announcement.

The current series of #DoctorWho will be #PeterCapaldi's last, and it appears he's going out with a bang. Not only is Michelle Gomez reprising her role as Missy, but John Simm will be returning as the Master. On the other hand, we now move the spotlight to the latest guest star who has just announced she will be starring in the hit #BBC series: Samantha Spiro. Spiro has most recently been seen in Season 6 of #GameOfThrones as Melessa Tarly. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Spiro said:

“I’ll be in this series of 'Doctor Who.' I can’t say how, I can’t say who, I can’t say where!”

A Secret Character Could Hold A Big Surprise

'Game of Thrones' [Credit: HBO]

Despite Samantha confirming she's been cast for series of Doctor Who, she refused to give any details on her character; for example, when we can expect to see her, what her character is like, and so on.

Spiro's character was not even mentioned in current showrunner's (Steven Moffat) guest star list. Is there a reason for this? We know Steven Moffat likes to surprise us — Missy being revealed as the Master, River Song being Amy and Rory's daughter, the list goes on. Is Samantha Spiro's character going to be revealed in the most jaw-dropping way?

Doctor Who fans took to social media to suggest their theories on who Spiro is playing. Some comments suggesting she is the Rani, and some say she is the Thirteenth Doctor. Will the Doctor finally become female for Series 11? Who knows?

Final Thoughts

Whoever Spiro is playing, we already know she is going to be brilliant. Doctor Who Series 10 is confirmed to be Peter Capaldi's last, but it is unknown if Pearl Mackie is sticking around for a second series, which is when new showrunner Chris Chibnall is taking over. If you haven't done so already, check out the Series 10 trailer below:

What's your theory on who Samantha Spiro could be playing on Doctor Who?

