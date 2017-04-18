Now, if there's one thing that watching so many movies ought to have taught us all by now, it's that beloved characters' deaths are often a whole lot more temporary than they initially appear. After all, while the shock killing of an iconic fan-favorite tends to have a whole lot of impact in the moment, their continued absence tends to be something of an inconvenience for the filmmakers (and, crucially, studio executives) that follow, especially if they're fans. As a result, it's usually best not to assume that any popular character is truly dead until the actor that played them says there are.

What's more, if there's one other thing that watching so many movies ought to have taught us all by now, it's that you don't argue with #SamuelLJackson. Which, of course, makes the following information a whole lot less spurious than it might otherwise seem. Y'see:

Samuel L. Jackson Is Plotting A 'Star Wars' Return For Mace Windu

'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

Yup, that's right. According to Jackson himself — who spoke via pre-recorded message at the #StarWars 40th Anniversary Panel as part of this past weekend's widely reported #StarWarsCelebration festivities — it seems that fan-favorite Jedi #MaceWindu might not be quite as dead as the ending of #RevengeOfTheSith seemed to suggest. As he put it:

"I know you [the fans] are all in my corner on this. We know Jedi can fall from incredible heights and survive. So apparently, I am not dead. We know the long and rich history of Star Wars characters reappearing with new appendages and being stronger and better than they ever were. Mace Windu is awaiting his return. All you [Kathleen Kennedy] have to do, is say the word."

All of which is, of course, most likely just a gag — unless it isn't. After all, there's always the possibility that Windu could have survived somehow, opening up the possibility of a sneaky return to the new trilogy. And heck, even if he did die, there are always the standalone movies.

What do you think, though? Would you like to see Mace Windu return to the big screen? Let us know below!

(Sources: Uproxx)