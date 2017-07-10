San Diego Comic Con comes but once a year, and when it does it's so chock full of geekery that it can be hard to know which panels are the ones guaranteed to bring the best and biggest announcements.

The official schedule for SDCC 2017 was finally released over the weekend, and while it's obvious what we can expect from some panels, others remain more of a mystery. So which are the best network and studio panels to invest time in? Take a look at the highlights from the SDCC 2017 schedule and what we might expect from these panels:

Thursday, July 20

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Starting off the big event there's a number of panels and events scheduled for Thursday, though it certainly isn't as stacked as the following days:

20th Century Fox

Time: 11:30 - 12:30pm

20th Century Fox are the first big studio to have a panel at SDCC 2017. While they're giving nothing away in the official schedule, they've got a bunch of great movies scheduled for the next year or so, which indicate the trailers we might get. The cast of Kingsman: The Golden Circle are bound to show up, with the possibility of something from Deadpool 2, Maze Runner: The Death Cure and possibly New Mutants, or even X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

Netflix Films: Bright and Death Note

Time: 3:15 - 4:30pm

Netflix will give audiences a sneak peek at David Ayer's upcoming film Bright, starring Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Noomi Rapace. Cast and crew of the upcoming live-action adaptation, Death Note will also be on stage to show some first-look footage.

Legion Screening and Q&A

Time: 5:00 - 6:00pm

Creator, producers and cast will all be on the Legion panel, which is set to discuss where the series is headed in Season 2.

Marvel Television: Marvel's Inhumans

Time: 6:15 - 7:15pm

An "explosive panel" has been promised for Marvel's Inhumans, which will also premiere exclusive footage.

Friday, July 21

'The Walking Dead' [Credit: AMC]

Things really start kicking off at Comic Con on Friday when a number of favorite TV series will have their much-anticipated panels:

Fear the Walking Dead

Time: 11:15am - 12:15pm

The cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead will be on stage to discuss the Season 3 midseason finale, and what fans can look forward to when the show returns in September.

The Walking Dead

Time: 12:15 - 1:15pm

One of the biggest panels of the whole convention, The Walking Dead cast and crew will reunite on stage in Hall H to discuss the upcoming eighth season of the show, and to give fans their first look at the Season 8 trailer.

Game of Thrones

Time: 1:30 - 2:30pm

As HBO's Game of Thrones goes into its highly anticipated seventh season, many of the cast and crew will join a panel modified by "a special Westerosian guest" to discuss the ins and outs of the world's most popular high fantasy series.

Preacher

Time: 4:00 - 5:00pm

The cast and crew of AMC's #Preacher will discuss the current second season of the hit series, including the comic book source material and what future episodes will bring for Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy.

Marvel's The Defenders

Time: 5:15 - 6:15pm

The four main stars of Netflix's Marvel series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist) will all be on stage to discuss the upcoming series Marvel's The Defenders. The panel will also feature an exclusive look at the show ahead of its August release date.

Saturday, July 22

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

Saturday is the big day for movie fans, with many big studios setting up camp in Hall H:

Warner Bros. Pictures

Time: 11:30am - 1:30pm

A massive two hour panel from Warner Bros. means we're bound to get a ton of announcements and footage. So far we know that the cast and crew of both Ready Player One and Blade Runner 2049 will be there, including directors Steven Spielberg and Denis Villeneuve, as well as legendary actor, Harrison Ford. And on the #DCEU side of things, the stars of Justice League will also appear, and we'll also get an early look at Aquaman.

Stranger Things

Time: 3:00 - 4:00pm

The talented cast of this wildly popular Netflix series will be on stage to discuss the upcoming second season of the show, and also share some brand new footage!

Westworld

Time: 4:15 - 5:15pm

Though we shouldn't expect Season 2 of HBO's Westworld until 2018, the creators and cast of the show will be onstage at SDCC to talk about the wonderfully crafted first season, and will undoubtedly drop some hints at where the journey will take us in Season 2.

The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Time: 5:10 - 5:50pm

The cast and crew of The CW's The Flash will be onstage to discuss the upcoming Season 4 of the hit series, and may even include some as-yet-unseen footage.

Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A

Time: 5:50 - 6:30pm

Join the cast and creators of Arrow to hear what the fates of our fave Team Arrow members may be following that island-wide explosion in the Season 5 finale.

Marvel Studios

Time: 5:30 - 7:00pm

This 90 minute panel will be headed up by Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige and a number of other guests. Banners for both Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther have been spotted around the San Diego Convention Center, which seemingly confirms the presence of the cast and crew of both will be involved with the panel. There's also hopes that either the cast of Avengers: Infinity War will be in attendance, or that some footage may be shown. However even if Infinity War footage is shown, there's no guarantee it'll be released publicly, with Marvel choosing to keep footage from both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 as a SDCC exclusive in recent years.

Sunday, July 23

As Comic Con 2017 winds down, Sunday is a day of workshops and discussions, and is definitely much quieter than the previous two days:

Supernatural

Time: 10:30 - 11:30am

After the events of the Season 12 finale, the panelists will discuss what's in store for the upcoming thirteenth season of Supernatural! In addition to the stars and producers appearing on the panel, fans can look forward to an exclusive video presentation.

Doctor Who: BBC America Official Panel

Time: 2:00 - 3:00pm

Peter Capaldi heads up this panel, which includes many of the series' other stars and promises an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming Doctor Who Christmas Special, which will also be Capaldi's final episode as the titular Doctor.

There's a ton more amazing panels to look forward to at SDCC, so for a full look at the SDCC 2017 schedule head over here.

What are you most looking forward to from San Diego Comic Con 2017?