Last night's Primetime Emmy Awards hit us with plenty of surprises. Hulu became the first streaming site to win the coveted Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series with The Handmaid's Tale and the nominations were the most diverse the awards show had ever seen. One of the biggest winners of the night was Charlie Brooker, who snagged two big wins for Black Mirror's Season 3, Episode 4 "San Junipero," which won universal acclaim when it streamed on Netflix last year.

The episode in question is the show's most beloved; a story of queer love in a fictional town where people can live out their youth in an eternal "heaven" after they die. It was one of the only episodes in the series to offer a kernel of hope for our technologically-advancing world, and both Mackenzie Davis and Gugu Mbatha-Raw gave powerful performances as Yorkie and Kelly. Unsurprisingly, everyone was felt the win was well-deserved.

San Junipero WON, I repeat Black Mirrors episode for the gays that got a happy ending WON. Its now EMMY WINNER SAN JUNIPERO pic.twitter.com/VgeigwU3iC — sanjunipero/emmy riz (@loganslrman) September 18, 2017

MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE AT THE OSCARS

SAN JUNIPERO WON BEST TV EPISODE AT THE EMMYS



STORIES. ABOUT QUEER PEOPLE. CELEBRATING THEIR LOVE. — Dened Rey (@Hajabeg) September 18, 2017

Having said all this, #Netflix used a sneaky tactic to make sure it had the best chance it could of securing a nomination, and ultimately winning. Rather than entering "San Junipero"/#BlackMirror into the Outstanding Limited Series category, the episode was purposefully moved to the Television Movie category, which is far less competitive. Rather than going up against 2017 highlights like Big Little Lies and Feud, "San Junipero" shook off competition from Dolly Parton and Sherlock — who won the award in 2016 with "The Abominable Snowman."

Netflix also submitted an episode of its anthology series Easy to the same category, singling out Season 1, Episode 5 "Art and Life" which starred Marc Maron and Emily Ratajkowski for consideration.

This isn't the only sneaky strategy Netflix has used to secure the best position it could at the 2017 Emmy Awards. Just before eligibility closed in May, the streaming giant released all their high-profile contenders to garner more attention from the academy. They also broke their Friday release strategy to get House of Cards out right at the end of May and occupied a huge FYSee space in LA to schmooze Academy voters with private screenings and discussion panels.

However, none of this negates from #SanJunipero's deserved win, as Charlie Brooker also walked away with the award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special. It's also an important step forward for positive, well-written #LGBT representation on the small screen, which has had a turbulent couple of years. It also furthers the excitement for Season 4, which should arrive on Netflix before the end of the year.

