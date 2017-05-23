Did you think that Sex and the City 2 was a steaming trash fire only equalled in disappointment and lack of imagination by Britney Ever After? Welp, Sarah Jessica Parker didn't think it was all that great either.

Sex and the City may have been THE show of the early noughties, but, as we've learned from other adaptations, a phenomenal show does NOT guarantee a phenomenal movie — especially if you make two. While the first Sex and the City movie managed to please at least half the public (5.5/10 IMDb, 49% Rotten Tomatoes) that satisfaction drops like it's hot for the sequel.

Sex and the City 2 scored a painful 15% on Rotten Tomatoes, and now Carrie Bradsaw herself has admitted the movie could have been better. Sarah Jessica Parker told EW:

"I can see where we fell short on that movie, and I'm perfectly happy to say that publicly."

Fans appreciate your honesty, SJP! Not forgetting the relative successes of Sex and the City 2, Parker also quipped:

"I will say, I also understand how much friggin' money it made."

Perhaps the long-rumored Sex and the City 3 can right the wrongs of its predecessor? Lawrence of my labia!

