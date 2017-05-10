Sarah Michelle Gellar has always been a fearless trailblazer. When she wasn't busy embodying bold feminist ideals as Buffy the Vampire Slayer 20 years ago, she was setting up her own startup business and joking about how her and Freddie Prinze Jr have been together since the dawn of time — but appearances are never quite what they seem.

Sharing a very intimate Instagram post of herself cradling her daughter Charlotte, Sarah has announced that like Adele, Chrissy Teigen and Hayden Panettiere, that she too suffered from postpartum depression following the birth of her child.

'Motherhood Is Rarely What You're Prepared For'

Sarah and Freddie's daughter Charlotte was born in 2009, and now that she is 7-years-old, Sarah has been reflecting on those difficult early days in their mother-child relationship and has decided to share her trauma with the world. Like most mothers, Sarah states that while becoming a mother is an incredibly wonderful, "life changing" experience, it is also "rarely what you're prepared for."

In fact, Sarah's experience after giving birth to Charlotte was dramatically different from what she had expected motherhood to be like:

"I love my children more than anything in the world. But like a lot of women, I too struggled with postpartum depression after my first baby was born."

The Most Important Thing To Remember Is That You're Not Alone

However, Sarah's message was a message of hope for all other mothers also experiencing the trauma of postpartum depression. The most important thing for mothers to do, is to get help. As Sarah states:

"I got help, and made it through and every day since has been the best gift I could ever have asked for."

From here, Sarah talks directly to all those who are suffering, letting them know that "you're not alone" and that "it really does get better," before going on to make a more political point concerning the welfare of those experiencing postpartum depression:

"If you believe that postpartum depression should be covered by healthcare, please take a moment and go to callmycongress.com today, find your rep's numbers and let them know."

