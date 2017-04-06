Buffy and Angel. Buffy and Spike. Buffy and Riley. Buffy and....Xander? Walking the complex line between being on the one hand, the chosen Vampire Slayer and on the other, a teenager with raging hormones, Buffy had a particularly hard time getting slayed.

Having to make the choice between Angel, the part time bad guy, but mostly good guy (unless becoming corrupted by sex), and Spike, the full time bad guy, Buffy's selection of suitors was unconventional at best. However she's finally laid all demons to rest by playing a game of "shag, marry, kill" with Angel, Spike and Xander on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Show — and the results are a revelation.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Television]

The Game: Angel, Spike Or Xander - Shag, Marry Or Kill?

As part of the #BuffyTheVampireSlayer 20th Anniversary celebrations, Sarah Michelle Gellar who played Buffy in the Series was a guest on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Show. Here, guests were allowed to call up and ask Sarah a question and one enterprising young fan asked her in a classic game of "Marry, Shag, Kill," who would she decide to wed, bang and murder between eligible hunks Angel (undead), Spike (undead) and Xander (human clown).

Angel: The Perfect Undead Husband

Making the most obvious choice for a suitable husband from the lineup, Sarah pretty immediately stated that she'd most like to marry Angel. However she did voice her concerns regarding his mortal status:

“So I guess marry Angel….but can you really marry the undead?”

Necrophilia issues aside, this answer is sure to please the diehard Angel & Buffy shippers.

Spike: A Vamp On The Streets & A Vamp In The Sheets

Pushing the fact that Spike had previously killed 2 slayers to the back of her mind, Buffy gave in to her undeniably fiery loins and began bumping nasties with Spike in secrecy in Season 6. Clearly harboring that wonderful cocktail of lust, the forbidden and the threat of immediate death, Spike was a clear choice to release some of that pent up slaying tension. Consequently, without skipping a beat Sarah went on to state:

“You shag spike, obviously.”

Xander: Good Guys Finish Last. Or Dead.

And that just leaves poor old Xander who, by process of elimination, must be killed in order to honor the game of "Shag, Marry, Kill." However, Sarah wasn't having any of this on the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Show, actually even arguing with host Andy and animatedly shouting:

“I don’t want to kill Xander though! I don’t have to do anything, you can’t make me!”

A slayer is always loyal to her own!