Uh oh, there is trouble in Washington, and for once, I don't mean the capital. #Scandal could be in trouble, and despite the #KerryWashington-led political powerhouse being renewed for another season, it looks like even Olivia Pope can't fix this one. No, the results aren't rigged, but the popular #ShondaRhimes show is set to end after Season 7 next year.

Scandal, How To Get Away With Murder, and Grey's Anatomy make up ABC's Thank God It's Thursday line-up, so it was no surprise that all got early renewals back in February. However, with Scandal recently celebrating its 100th episode, it seems that we'll be winding down after Season 6.

A Scandalous Way To Go

Although the endgame is yet to be officially announced, ABC is poised to break the news at the network's upcoming upfront presentation. Fortunately, if Scandal does end after seven seasons, Rhimes has always maintained the foresight to know how she wants the show to bow out. However, it appears that recent events may even have changed that. Speaking about the centennial episode, Rhimes divulged Scandal's uncertain future:

"I used to know how it ended, and then Donald Trump was elected. We had a destination, and I don't know if that's our destination anymore."

Now, sources close to the show have told The Hollywood Reporter that Rhimes has always seen Scandal as a seven-season show and she is ready to close the book on the lives of Pope and her gladiators in suits. It shouldn't really come as that much of a shock, especially considering that as far back as Season 4, Rhimes told us that Scandal isn't a "10-season or eight-season show" and only had a limited shelf-life:

"I've already decided when 'Scandal 'is ending. I think there's only so much Scandal you can tell satisfactorily. The Fitz-Liv thing can only be told so long and in such a way. … I've already decided how long that is and what that's going to be."

Sure to go out with a bang rather than a whimper — like too many shows do nowadays — an ongoing Scandal would've likely charted Fitz's time away from being POTUS and Pope taking full-time office at the White House. There are only so many times one woman can fix the problems of the cabinet and it is already been getting increasingly hard to keep the formula fresh.

The Scandal Is Real

Based off the life of political fixer Judy Smith (who also serves as a co-executive producer), Scandal was originally meant to star Nashville and American Horror Story's Connie Britton. Rhimes makes no bones about the fact that Washington wasn't the first choice for the part of Pope, however there is no denying that she has made the role her own.

Season 6 of the government gripper has still remained popular, but lags behind Grey's and Murder; it was also mired in controversy this season when it had to scrap plans for a storyline about electoral hacking from the Russians, fearing it was a little too close to home.

As ABC prepares to make its fall announcements, it is also unknown if Scandal will again be held for a midseason return for its next season. Worryingly, there are also rumors that Season 7 could be a shortened one, similar to the premiere season. Rhimes has said that she wanted another abbreviated season, which looks like it could be now or never.

ABC Studios and Shondaland have declined to comment, further proving that 2018 could be a swansong for Scandal and Washington's time as the superglue of soapland.

