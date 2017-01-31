The upcoming Scarface reboot may have lost a director, but it's gained a star: Rogue One's Diego Luna is set to play the film's gangster protagonist, Tony.

Luna will be playing a Mexican immigrant rather than Cuban, as was depicted in the 1983 #Scarface movie. The reboot will also be set in Los Angeles, and not Miami.

The film was to be directed by Antoine Fuqua, the director behind Training Day and The Equalizer. Unfortunately Fuqua's priorities changed, and he decided to drop the Scarface reboot in order to focus on The Equalizer 2. Universal are currently looking for a new director.

Rogue One

What To Expect?

Reboots are a controversial subject these days, especially when a film as classic as Scarface is involved. But don't forget that the 1983 Scarface movie was actually a remake of a 1932 film about an Italian gangster— which was an adaptation of a novel of the same name.

Nevertheless, there's an understandably high level of reluctance surrounding the upcoming reboot. Considering details are few and far between at this stage, exactly what can we say the movie will deliver based on what we already know?

5. Immigration Controversy

Scarface [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Let's address the elephant in the room: a movie based on a Mexican immigrant who comes to the US to live out the American dream of becoming a drug lord is bound to ruffle some feathers. After all, Donald Trump won the presidential race largely based on his tough immigration stance; he claimed that Mexican immigrants brought drugs and crime to America through their "most unwanted people", and promised to build a wall to keep them out.

The Scarface reboot is almost guaranteed to prompt some controversial tweets from the celebrity-turned-president, despite his recent attempts to patch up his rough relationship with the Mexican president.

4. Diego Luna Dancing Adorably

Scarface [Credit: Universal Pictures]

In case you missed the memo, Diego Luna is kind of adorable, in the weirdest way possible. This very important fact was discovered after his repeated mentions of his massive crush on Jabba the Hutt:

let diego luna touch jabba the hutt pic.twitter.com/Xjgwh67SsO — stardust (@tolkienianjedi) December 19, 2016

Considering he's now firmly established the image of an endearing weirdo, it may be a little tough for him to sell himself as a homicidal crime boss. This means Al Pacino's signature dorky dancing in the 1983 movie is sure to be taken to new awkward levels by Luna in the reboot.

3. Some Epic Shoot-Outs

Scarface [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Classic shoot-out scenes from Al Pacino's Scarface aside, its pretty much guaranteed that the reboot will be heavy on the violence. The script is being written by Terence Winter, who wrote and produced The Sopranos and Boardwalk Empire— both of which have their fair share of bloody gun battles.

2. Lots And Lots Of Cocaine

Scarface [Credit: Universal Pictures]

A movie about a drug kingpin is bound to contain a wealth of drug references, but the addition of Terence Winter means we're probably going to see even more piles of white powder than anticipated. As well as being the mastermind behind some of the best gangster dramas on TV, he also wrote The Wolf of Wall Street, a film that became iconic for its characters' nonstop drug use shown in a shockingly hilarious light.

1. That Signature 'Scarface' Feel

Scarface [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Before you start venting your frustrations over the impending bastardization of what may be the best gangster movie of all time, keep in mind that the film's production will be in good hands. Martin Bregman, the producer behind the 1983 Scarface, will also be producing the reboot. Let's hope he'll steer the film in the right direction and pay tribute to the eighties classic.

Do you think the Scarface reboot will be disappointing or awesome?

