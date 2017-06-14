Have you ever wished you could come face-to-face with your exact lookalike? Well, Scarlett Johansson did just that, and allowed the world to see her encounter with her doppelgänger.

For those of you who need a recap, a Reddit user by the name of denverjoel posted a 50-year-old picture of his grandmother, Geraldine Dodd, in the prime of her youth on the popular link-sharing site a few months ago. The picture took the world by storm when people realized Geraldine looked exactly the same as #ScarlettJohansson.

The topic got so popular, in fact, that it reached Johansson's ears.

That same month, the actress reached out to Dodd's family through a video. In it, she acknowledged their uncanny resemblance, and invited Dodd and her grandson to the premiere of her new film, #RoughNight:

“Geraldine, I cannot tell you, I have been absolutely inundated with emails and messages about how much we look alike. And I had to look at the photo myself. Holy crap [...] I saw that you were, quote, ‘drunk as a skunk’ when taking that photo, and I would like to see your drunk face. I want to share a drunk face with you. Let’s have a drink, Geraldine."

Scarlett Johansson Comes Face-To-Face With Her Doppelgänger

Not one to break her promises, Johansson attended the Rough Night New York City premiere with Geraldine by her side on Monday, June 12, and took pictures with her unlikely twin. Check them out together and marvel at their resemblance:

As if the situation wasn't cool enough, the pair brought matching custom-made Judith Leiber handbags. Johansson carried one that read "Hello, My Name Is Geraldine" while Dodd's read "Hello, My Name Is Scarlett."

This was really sweet on Scarlett Johansson's part, but it's really intriguing to think that we might be looking at a future version of the actress. I don't know about you, but after seeing this picture, I would love to see an interview with these two together.

