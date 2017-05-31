The summer season has now begun, and it currently looks like June will be the busiest of the three months. There are 12 sci-fi and fantasy shows that are premiering or returning this month, which is quite a lot to keep up with. There are also a few carryovers from the regular and spring seasons that will have finales this month. Below is the rundown for the June premieres, and be sure to cast your vote in the poll at the bottom for the show you are most excited about.
As for MTV's Teen Wolf, I have seen three different dates for that show's return for its final 10 episodes. The last I saw was June 29 (MTV's site does not have a date yet), so I am going with that for now (but consider that one very much subject to change). There is still no word on Cinemax's Outcast, which was originally supposed to return for its second season in April, but has been delayed for reasons unknown.
(You can see the full summer #scifi schedule here.)
June 4
Fear The Walking Dead — Season 3 Premiere
- Airs: AMC, Sundays 9 PM EST
- Starring: Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam Carey
- About: This Walking Dead prequel series returns as the action progresses to the US / Mexico border, only for the group to discover that old political lines have little meaning in the post-apocalypse.
June 5
Shadowhunters — Resumes Season 2
- Airs: Freeform, Mondays 8 PM EST
- Starring: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia
- About: Based on The Mortal Instruments #fantasy books by Cassandra Clare, this show continues the story of a girl thrown into the demon-hunting world of the #Shadowhunters as she struggles with her newly-discovered powers while also trying to find her mother.
Stitchers — Season 3 Premiere
Airs: Freeform, Mondays 9 PM EST
Starring: Emma Ishta, Kyle Harris, Ritesh Rajan, Salli Richardson-Whitfield
About: This social media sensation sci-fi series returns for its third season. A woman finds that she has the ability to be “stitched” into the minds of people who have recently died and uses this ability to investigate their deaths.
June 9
Dark Matter — Season 3 Premiere
- Airs: Syfy, Fridays 9 PM EST
- Starring: Zoie Palmer, Roger Cross, Marc Bendavid, Anthony Lemke
- About: The mystery continues to unfold as the crew of the Raza continue to learn more about their past and also about the galaxy-wide conflict they have been thrown into.
- Note: This show will have a two-hour premiere beginning at 8 PM EST before shifting to its usual 9 PM EST time slot.
Wynonna Earp — Season 2 Premiere
- Airs: Syfy, Fridays 10 PM EST
- Starring: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley
- About: This fan favorite series returns for its second season as #WynonnaEarp and her sister take up the legacy (and enchanted revolver known as the "Peacemaker") of her monster-hunting great-great-granddaddy Wyatt Earp.
June 10
Orphan Black — Season 5 Premiere
- Airs: BBC America
- Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, Kevin Hanchard
- About: This well-regarded series follows a group of women who discover they are clones and that they are involved in a greater conspiracy involving human cloning. The show will be wrapping up this summer with its fifth and final season.
June 14
Blood Drive — Series Premiere
- Airs: Syfy, Wednesdays 10 PM EST
- Starring: Alan Ritchson, Christina Ochoa
- About: Strap on your seat belt for a wild ride in this Midnight Grindhouse series in which the last good cop in LA must go on a cross-country race where the cars use blood for fuel.
June 22
The Mist — Series Premiere
- Airs: Spike, Thursdays 10 PM EST
- Starring: Morgan Spector, Frances Conroy, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney
- About: Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name (which was previously adapted to the big screen by Frank Darabont), this creepy series delivers a tale about an unknown mist that descends upon a town and carries a terrible secret with it.
June 25
Preacher — Season 2 Premiere
- Airs: AMC, Sundays 9 PM EST
- Starring: Sharlto Copley, Susan Heyward, Michelle Forbes, Max Fowler, Eddie Izzard
- About: Based on the DC/Vertigo comic of the same name, the second season continues the story of Jesse Custer, a #preacher who is possessed by an angel-demon spawn that gives him the ability to make people do his bidding.
June 29
Teen Wolf — Resumes 6th and Final Season
- Airs: MTV, Thursdays 9 PM EST
- Starring: Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden
- About: This fan-favorite supernatural drama wraps up its six-season run with it final 10 episodes as Scott and Lydia find they must stand alone against the growing darkness that threatens their world and the people they love.
- Note: As mentioned above, this premiere date is very tentative at this point. (See Movie Pilot's full rundown of the upcoming season here)
Zoo — Season 3 Premiere
- Airs: CBS, Thursdays 10 PM EST
- Starring: James Wolk, Nora Arnezeder, Nonso Anozie, Billy Burke
- About: The danger ramps up in this animal-pocalypse series as the hybrid creatures have run amok across the world and pose a threat to the survival of the human race.
The Shannara Chronicles — Season 1 Encore Run
- Airs: Spike, Thursdays 11 PM EST
- Starring: Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Austin Butler, John Rhys-Davies
- About: This series, based on the classic fantasy books by Terry Brooks, will be moving to Spike in Fall 2017 for its second season. That network will do an encore run of Year 1 on Thursdays during summer to prep for the show's new season.
June 30th
Killjoys — Season 3 Premiere
- Airs: Syfy, Thursdays 8 PM EST
- Starring: Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane, Hannah John-Kamen
- About: In the third season of this show about galactic bounty hunters, Dutch and the rest must deal with the repercussions of their attempts to eradicate the sentient plasma known as The Hullen.
Season Finales
- June 3: BBC America's Class has its Season 1 finale at 10 PM EST
- June 4: HBO's The Leftovers has its series finale at 9 PM EST
- June 5: Fox's Gotham has its two-hour Season 3 finale at 8 PM EST
- June 18: Starz's American Gods has its Season 1 finale at 9 PM EST
- June 16: The CW's The Originals has its Season 4 finale at 8 PM EST
- June 27: The CW's iZombie has its Season 3 finale at 9 PM EST