The summer season has now begun, and it currently looks like June will be the busiest of the three months. There are 12 sci-fi and fantasy shows that are premiering or returning this month, which is quite a lot to keep up with. There are also a few carryovers from the regular and spring seasons that will have finales this month. Below is the rundown for the June premieres, and be sure to cast your vote in the poll at the bottom for the show you are most excited about.

As for MTV's Teen Wolf, I have seen three different dates for that show's return for its final 10 episodes. The last I saw was June 29 (MTV's site does not have a date yet), so I am going with that for now (but consider that one very much subject to change). There is still no word on Cinemax's Outcast, which was originally supposed to return for its second season in April, but has been delayed for reasons unknown.

(You can see the full summer #scifi schedule here.)

June 4

Fear The Walking Dead — Season 3 Premiere

Airs: AMC, Sundays 9 PM EST

AMC, Sundays 9 PM EST Starring: Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam Carey

Kim Dickens, Cliff Curtis, Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam Carey About: This Walking Dead prequel series returns as the action progresses to the US / Mexico border, only for the group to discover that old political lines have little meaning in the post-apocalypse.

June 5

Shadowhunters — Resumes Season 2

Airs: Freeform, Mondays 8 PM EST

Freeform, Mondays 8 PM EST Starring: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia

Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia About: Based on The Mortal Instruments #fantasy books by Cassandra Clare, this show continues the story of a girl thrown into the demon-hunting world of the #Shadowhunters as she struggles with her newly-discovered powers while also trying to find her mother.

Stitchers — Season 3 Premiere

Airs: Freeform, Mondays 9 PM EST

Starring: Emma Ishta, Kyle Harris, Ritesh Rajan, Salli Richardson-Whitfield

About: This social media sensation sci-fi series returns for its third season. A woman finds that she has the ability to be “stitched” into the minds of people who have recently died and uses this ability to investigate their deaths.

June 9

Dark Matter — Season 3 Premiere

Airs: Syfy, Fridays 9 PM EST

Syfy, Fridays 9 PM EST Starring: Zoie Palmer, Roger Cross, Marc Bendavid, Anthony Lemke

The mystery continues to unfold as the crew of the continue to learn more about their past and also about the galaxy-wide conflict they have been thrown into. Note: This show will have a two-hour premiere beginning at 8 PM EST before shifting to its usual 9 PM EST time slot.

Wynonna Earp — Season 2 Premiere

Airs: Syfy, Fridays 10 PM EST

Syfy, Fridays 10 PM EST Starring: Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley

Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon, Shamier Anderson, Dominique Provost-Chalkley About: This fan favorite series returns for its second season as #WynonnaEarp and her sister take up the legacy (and enchanted revolver known as the "Peacemaker") of her monster-hunting great-great-granddaddy Wyatt Earp.

June 10

Orphan Black — Season 5 Premiere

Airs: BBC America

BBC America Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, Kevin Hanchard

Tatiana Maslany, Dylan Bruce, Jordan Gavaris, Kevin Hanchard About: This well-regarded series follows a group of women who discover they are clones and that they are involved in a greater conspiracy involving human cloning. The show will be wrapping up this summer with its fifth and final season.

June 14

Blood Drive — Series Premiere

Airs: Syfy, Wednesdays 10 PM EST

Syfy, Wednesdays 10 PM EST Starring: Alan Ritchson, Christina Ochoa

Alan Ritchson, Christina Ochoa About: Strap on your seat belt for a wild ride in this Midnight Grindhouse series in which the last good cop in LA must go on a cross-country race where the cars use blood for fuel.

June 22

The Mist — Series Premiere

Airs: Spike, Thursdays 10 PM EST

Spike, Thursdays 10 PM EST Starring: Morgan Spector, Frances Conroy, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney

Morgan Spector, Frances Conroy, Alyssa Sutherland, Gus Birney About: Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name (which was previously adapted to the big screen by Frank Darabont), this creepy series delivers a tale about an unknown mist that descends upon a town and carries a terrible secret with it.

June 25

Preacher — Season 2 Premiere

Airs: AMC, Sundays 9 PM EST

AMC, Sundays 9 PM EST Starring: Sharlto Copley, Susan Heyward, Michelle Forbes, Max Fowler, Eddie Izzard

Sharlto Copley, Susan Heyward, Michelle Forbes, Max Fowler, Eddie Izzard About: Based on the DC/Vertigo comic of the same name, the second season continues the story of Jesse Custer, a #preacher who is possessed by an angel-demon spawn that gives him the ability to make people do his bidding.

June 29

Teen Wolf — Resumes 6th and Final Season

Airs: MTV, Thursdays 9 PM EST

MTV, Thursdays 9 PM EST Starring: Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden

Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden About: This fan-favorite supernatural drama wraps up its six-season run with it final 10 episodes as Scott and Lydia find they must stand alone against the growing darkness that threatens their world and the people they love.

This fan-favorite supernatural drama wraps up its six-season run with it final 10 episodes as Scott and Lydia find they must stand alone against the growing darkness that threatens their world and the people they love. Note: As mentioned above, this premiere date is very tentative at this point. (See Movie Pilot's full rundown of the upcoming season here)

Zoo — Season 3 Premiere

Airs: CBS, Thursdays 10 PM EST

CBS, Thursdays 10 PM EST Starring: James Wolk, Nora Arnezeder, Nonso Anozie, Billy Burke

James Wolk, Nora Arnezeder, Nonso Anozie, Billy Burke About: The danger ramps up in this animal-pocalypse series as the hybrid creatures have run amok across the world and pose a threat to the survival of the human race.

The Shannara Chronicles — Season 1 Encore Run

Airs: Spike, Thursdays 11 PM EST

Spike, Thursdays 11 PM EST Starring: Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Austin Butler, John Rhys-Davies

Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Austin Butler, John Rhys-Davies About: This series, based on the classic fantasy books by Terry Brooks, will be moving to Spike in Fall 2017 for its second season. That network will do an encore run of Year 1 on Thursdays during summer to prep for the show's new season.

June 30th

Killjoys — Season 3 Premiere

Airs: Syfy, Thursdays 8 PM EST

Syfy, Thursdays 8 PM EST Starring: Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane, Hannah John-Kamen

Aaron Ashmore, Luke Macfarlane, Hannah John-Kamen About: In the third season of this show about galactic bounty hunters, Dutch and the rest must deal with the repercussions of their attempts to eradicate the sentient plasma known as The Hullen.

Season Finales

June 3: BBC America's Class has its Season 1 finale at 10 PM EST

has its Season 1 finale at 10 PM EST June 4: HBO's The Leftovers has its series finale at 9 PM EST

has its series finale at 9 PM EST June 5: Fox's Gotham has its two-hour Season 3 finale at 8 PM EST

has its two-hour Season 3 finale at 8 PM EST June 18: Starz's American Gods has its Season 1 finale at 9 PM EST

has its Season 1 finale at 9 PM EST June 16: The CW's The Originals has its Season 4 finale at 8 PM EST

has its Season 4 finale at 8 PM EST June 27: The CW's iZombie has its Season 3 finale at 9 PM EST