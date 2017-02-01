There's no denying that the first half of The Walking Dead Season 7 took our man, Rick Grimes, to some pretty dark places. Faced with the prospect of either falling into line with Negan's wishes or dealing with the systematic murder of his enter community, Rick made what he believed to be the best decision, but it was clear his spirit had been broken.

However, going into the second half of the season it seems like things are looking up for Rick, and showrunner Scott Gimple has even revealed, along with some other promises for Season 7b, that we'll see some light moments from the leader over the next few weeks!

After the gruelling and heartbreaking first half of the season, Gimple promises that Season 7b "propels us into a very different half season from the one before it." This is likely because of Rick's newly regained confidence that the crew can band together with other communities to build a strong defense to take down the Saviors. Not only did Gimple promise a different feel to Season 7b, but he even promises moments of levity for our leading man! "Before the end of that very first episode back, you will see Rick Grimes smile," Gimple said. Oh hell yeah!

Ezekiel in The Walking Dead Episode 9 [Credit: Gene Page/AMC]

Given that Episode 9 will largely follow Rick being introduced to King Ezekiel and the Kingdom, I can bet that Rick will have a smile or two for Ezekiel's eccentric ways, and possibly even for Shiva (anyone else totally psyched to see more of Shiva?!). Speaking about the mid-season premiere, Gimple was very enthusiastic. He said;

"Angela Kang wrote it, Greg Nicotero directed it, the cast knocked it out of the park — pretty much literally, you’ll see — and the crew pulled it all together, and it was a hell of a lot to pull together."

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 12

