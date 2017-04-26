In 2015, MTV decided to reboot #WesCraven's classic movie series, Scream, as a TV show. The new story focused on a new group of teenagers, led by Emma (played by Willa Fitzgerald), as they tried to uncover the truth behind a series of grisly murders in their hometown of Lakewood. The first season proved to be quite successful, and so a second season was ordered.

Unfortunately for MTV, the series' second venture did not do as expected both critically and audience-wise. To put it into perspective, it pulled an average of 377,000 viewers, and that's including DVR numbers. Those numbers are not good, especially for a #horror genre TV show that averaged 700,000 viewers per episode in its first season.

With those disappointing ratings, and a third season already on the way, the network felt it was time to make some changes—and changes have been made. The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that MTV is moving away from the Lakewood's original six to focus on a new group of characters facing an entirely new story for #ScreamSeason3.

According to the report, MTV's goal is to move away from an all-white cast, and therefore original stars like Willa Fitzgerald, Amadeus Serafini, Carlson Young, and Bex Taylor-Klaus will not be returning for the new season.

The original 'Scream' cast [Credit: MTV]

Instead, #MTV is looking for new actors that have not been revealed at the moment in order to make the cast more inclusive. As for the fresh creative minds for the next chapter in the Scream saga, Brett Matthews has been hired as the new showrunner, and Queen Latifah, Shakim Compere and Yaneley Arty will act as executive producers through Latifah's Flavor Unit Entertainment. Meanwhile, Harvey and Bob Weinsten will be staying on as executive producers.

This change in direction might be disappointing for fans of the show's first two seasons, especially seeing how the last one left some unanswered questions. The head-twisting finale gave us some tantalizing teases for a new killer being on the loose, so it would have been great to see how that would have unfolded.

On the other hand, there's only so many times a show can get away with having the same kind of mystery with the same characters. Yes, we still have questions for what became of Emma, Noah and Audrey, but it's best to leave their story to rest. As a fan of the first season, I felt the second one didn't quite live up to the first—still highly entertaining, but unfortunately not as engaging.

With that in mind, it's good news that we're getting a new cast. Scream is a very successful franchise with a ton of potential for different stories. And with the new creative talent on board, I can't wait to see what new mystery MTV has in store for us.

What do you think about this change of direction for the Scream TV show? Would you have liked for the third season to continue the old storyline? Let me know in the comments!

[Source: THR]