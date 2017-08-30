Scheduled for this October, Screamfest has finally announced this year's lineup and the celebrity ambassador that will also attend the annual horror film festival located in the heart of Hollywood.

Alongside the titles showing during the festival, Founder and Festival Director Rachel Belofsky shocked fans and filmmakers alike with an exciting reveal:

“We are thrilled to partner with Dominic Monaghan at this year’s Screamfest. He is an amazing actor and filmmaker who understands the vision of this festival. His experience in the industry alone, I am certain, will inspire other actors, filmmakers and horror film enthusiasts.”

Dominic Monaghan Heads To Screamfest

Dominic Monaghan, 'Pet' [photo credit: Revolver Picture Company]

No stranger to the limelight, Monaghan promptly expressed his gratitude for being apart of America's longest running horror film festival:

"I am extremely honored to serve as this year’s Screamfest ambassador,I applaud Screamfest and its Founder and Festival Director Rachel Belofsky for embracing the work of filmmakers and actors in the horror genre. I’m a big fan of this space, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of a fest that truly acknowledges unique and creative work."

Most recognizable for his roles in the science fiction series Lost and Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings franchise, Monaghan is also firmly established in the horror community. Appearing in films such as I Sell the Dead and Pet, this year's celebrity ambassador has given fans yet another reason to get excited.

So, Which Films Can We Expect To See At Screamfest This October?

Apart from a headliner to die for, Screamfest has an impressive array of films already on this year's bill. Responsible for the discoveries and premieres of genre favorites like Paranormal Activity, Let the Right One In, The Human Centipede, The Grudge and Trick 'r' Treat, it's a no-wonder this year's lineup is already shaping up to be something fierce.

So, which titles can we look forward to at this years premiere fright-fest? Check out the first seven films to be officially announced for Screamfest's 2017 lineup:

1. Tigers Are Not Afraid

We are in a Mexican City turned into a ghost town by the drug-war. Estrella is 11, and when her mother vanishes, she makes a wish: for her mother to come back. Mom does return—from the dead. Terrified, Estrella escapes and joins a rag-tag gang of other children orphaned by the violence, all escaping their own past. But she learns that in a city ruled by death, you can’t simply leave the ghosts behind; they walk with you wherever you go."

2. Dead Ant

"When the "one-hit-wonder" glam-metal band "Sonic Grave" embark on a trip to Coachella in hopes of a comeback, their peyote trip pit stop in Joshua Tree incites an "unworldly" viscous attack, and they must "rock" themselves out of harms way."

From director Ron Carlson and starring Rhys Coiro (Entourage, Graceland), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things) and Tom Arnold (Sons of Anarchy, Roseanne), Dead Ant promises to pack just as many punches as it does punchlines.

3. Trench 11

'Trench 11' [Credit: Carousel Pictures]

"In the final days of WWI a shell-shocked tunneller must lead an Allied team into a hidden German base...100 hundred feet below the trenches. The Germans have lost control of a highly contagious biological weapon that turns its victims into deranged killers. The Allies find themselves trapped underground with hordes of the infected, a rapidly spreading disease and a team of German Stormtroopers dispatched to clean up the mess. The only thing more terrifying than the Western Front... is what lies beneath it."

4. Tragedy Girls

"Best friends Sadie and McKayla are on a mission to boost their social media fandom as amateur crime reporters hot on the trail of a deranged local serial killer. After they manage to capture the killer and secretly hold him hostage, they realize the best way to up get scoops on future victims would be to, you know, murder people themselves. As the @TragedyGirls become an overnight sensation and panic grips their small town, can their friendship survive the strain of national stardom? Will they get caught? Will their accounts get verified?"

5. Todd & The Book of Pure Evil: The End of the End

"Continuing where the cult TV series left off, Todd & The Book of Pure Evil: The End of The End: The Animated Feature Film returns to Crowley Heights to find Todd, Jenny and Curtis grieving the loss of their dear friend Hannah. The three must reunite to fight evil when the Book of Pure Evil returns to Crowley High, bringing with it some familiar faces as well as some new foes. But these enemies are merely warm-ups to the final battle with their greatest nemesis yet: The New Pure Evil One."

6. Ruin Me

"Alexandra reluctantly tags along for Slasher Sleepout, an extreme event that is part camping trip, part haunted house, and part escape room. But when the fun turns deadly, Alex has to play the game if she wants to make it out alive."

7. Leatherface

"In Texas, years before the events of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, in the early days of the infamous Sawyer family, the youngest child is sentenced to a mental hospital after a suspicious incident leaves the sheriff’s daughter dead. Ten years later, the Sawyer teen kidnaps a young nurse and escapes with three other inmates. Pursued by authorities including the deranged sheriff out to avenge his daughter’s death, Sawyer goes on a violent road trip from hell, molding him into the monster now known as Leatherface."

As one of the most anticipated horror films of the year, Leatherface is just as much an ode to the late and great Tobe Hooper, the man responsible for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as it is an extra incentive to check out Screamfest 2017 this October.

2017 is already set to be an immensely thrilling year for Screamfest, film makers and enthusiasts alike. Between the first wave of film titles to be released to this year's ambassador, you can easily bet that badges will sell out quickly.

You can pre-order your badges for the festival to lock in your spot, and catch the latest news and updates for Screamfest on Twitter by using their official hashtag, #ScreamFestLA.

What film are you most looking forward to at this year's Screamfest? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

(Source: Screamfest)