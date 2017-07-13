Marvel may have just inadvertently dropped a bomb on fans across the country when they announced who would be joining the The Defenders panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con event. The confirmed list of those who will be in attendance mentions the usual suspects (Charlie Cox, Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones) along with a surprising addition: Jon Bernthal, a.k.a. The Punisher.

It's interesting to see Jon's name on the panel listing, considering that up until this point he hadn't been confirmed to appear in the highly anticipated Netflix series. Even though nearly every other supporting character from #Daredevil, #JessicaJones, #LukeCage and #IronFist has been added to the cast already, the Punisher was a glaring omission.

Frank Castle [Credit: Marvel / Netflix]

With all eyes focused on the four main heroes through all the promotional material and the on-set rumors, it's interesting to think that Frank Castle might make an appearance. Many fans began assuming that we would have to wait to see #ThePunisher in action again until his upcoming spin-off series, coming in late 2017, likely in September, following the release of The Defenders on August 18.

So, Why Is Jon Bernthal On The Defenders' Panel?

Jon could be there to make an announcement about The Punisher, which just finished filming in April, but given how much his character resonated with viewers in Daredevil Season 2, I'd be incredibly surprised if he doesn't make his presence known in the culminating #Marvel/Netflix series; it's likely that we'll get a bit of both from Jon while he's on the #SDCC panel. Hopefully we'll see a full trailer for the series along with a Punisher release date in September, following the events of The Defenders.

What would be even more twisted is if Frank Castle made an appearance as an enforcer alongside Sigourney Weaver's character, Alexandra, who is the head of an ancient organization. Regardless, it will be exciting to see how the Punisher will dole out some sweet, sweet vengeance on The Defenders.

What do you think, has Marvel been keeping this a secret because Frank Castle has something to do with the story coming in The Defenders? Tell us what you think in the comments below.

(Source: Bleeding Cool)