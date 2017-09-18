Former Trump-administration press secretary Sean Spicer — the man who once said that Hitler didn't use chemical weapons — clearly had a momentary lapse of judgement when he decided it was a good idea to rear his tiny peanut head at the Emmys this year.

Making an appearance to the shock and horror of many A-list audience members — perhaps most notably actress Melissa McCarthy who has often portrayed his madness on #SNL — he followed Stephen Colbert's Handsmaids Tale-inspired performance to help him mock the useless flap of a POTUS currently residing in the White House.

Probably in efforts to convince people to stop hating him and to show that he could laugh at the fact he once unashamedly lied to the American public, Spicer wheeled himself out with a spokesman podium, before re-creating his disastrous speech that wrongly claimed that the 2016 Trump inauguration boasted the largest attendance in history. Spicer screamed:

"This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period — both in person and around the world."

He then referred to his orange-tinged boss as a "white Walter White" and a "morally corrupt anti-hero." Watch the cringe-inducing segment below:

Unfortunately, not many sitting in the auditorium thought the gag was at all funny and now that we know that the entire nightmare was Stephen Colbert's idea in the first place, it's that little bit more uncomfortable. Ever since Trump has stuck grotesque little fingers into the US presidency, the talk show host has always been the first to publicly criticize him, which is why his intentions to normalize the ex-press secretary are quite baffling.

Unsurprisingly, Twitter — and the rest of the rational-thinking world — weren't having any of it. Here are some of the reactions:

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

Wish I was at the Emmys so I could have jerked off @seanspicer too! — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer is an opportunist who regularly lied directly to citizens as the spokesperson for an elected leader. Did I miss the funny bit? — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer stood in the White House and lied to the American ppl. Bringing him on the Emmys is just as bad as Fallon ruffling Trump's hair — Courtney Miller (@coamiller) September 18, 2017

Remember when Sean Spicer lied to the American people on behalf of the president, and then joked about it on the Emmys? What fun this is. — Alia Poulos (@AliaPoulos) September 18, 2017

After the show, Spicer apparently also told Entertainment Weekly:

"Everyone has been very gracious. Life outside of the White House has been shockingly enjoyable."

Can't say we miss you, Sean.

What did you think about Sean Spicer's appearance at the 2017 Emmys?