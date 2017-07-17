Black Panther is set to, alongside Avengers: Infinity War, be one of the most anticipated superhero movies of 2018. Naturally, as of right now, not much is known about the details of the movie, aside from what was shown in the trailer.

What can be confirmed, however is that Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. the Winter Soldier, will not be making an appearance in the movie. The news was broken by Bucky Barnes himself, #SebastianStan, during an interview on Good Morning America alongside co-star Anthony Mackie.

The last time we saw #WinterSoldier was in the post-credits scene during Captain America: Civil War. During it, he decides it's best for him to go back into cryostasis, and it's revealed that will be in Wakanda, as it might be the only place that can de-program his brainwashing thanks to its unique mix of advanced science, technology, and magic.

What's interesting about this is Stan says that it "gets resolved in [Infinity War]". This means that there has to be possible reason as to why Winter Soldier will not be in #BlackPanther.

It's a simple one: He just simply will not be needed for the events that are set to go down in the movie, as much as fans might want to see him team up with T'Challa. As of right now, the current synopsis for Black Panther is as follows:`

After the events of Captain America: Civil War, King T'Challa returns home to the reclusive, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to serve as his country's new leader. However, T'Challa soon finds that he is challenged for the throne from factions within his own country. When two foes conspire to destroy Wakanda, the hero known as Black Panther must team up with C.I.A. agent Everett K. Ross and members of the Dora Milaje, Wakanadan special forces, to prevent Wakanda from being dragged into a world war.

Based on that, there looks to be absolutely no room or need for #BuckyBarnes to be in this movie. More than that, he wouldn't feel like an essential, organic part of the story like the rest of Black Panther's cast. With as much praise as the movie has gotten so far for its diverse cast, putting him in there would feel wrong and out of place.

Regardless of what the reasoning is for Winter Soldier being absent in Black Panther, it is confirmed that he will be in the fight against Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, so there will be that to look forward to. While it is currently unclear why he will be brought out of cryostasis, there is one possible option.

It is entirely possible that in Infinity War, Thanos could easily come down and attack Earth. And it is just as possible if one of those locations that he does attack could be Wakanda. If this does happen, either Barnes will somehow be knocked out of his cryostasis from the attack, or T'Challa has no other choice but to wake him to help in the final battle against Thanos.

How do you think Bucky Barnes will be awakened from cryostasis?