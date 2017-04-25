Fans of Freeform's Shadowhunters have been eagerly awaiting news of Season 2B since the show's mid-season hiatus. We already have a few guesses about storylines and specific character arcs, but there's one big character yet to be introduced on the show that we just can't wait to see.

When news of #GameOfThrones alumni Will Tudor's casting for the second season spread, fans went wild. Finally we knew who was playing the villainous son to Valentine Morgernstern, now all we had to do was keep a keen eye on the Shadowhunters social media page, and stalk the cast across all their collective social media in the hopes that we'd finally get a look at him. With the importance of his character, Will hasn't said much in regards to being on shooting, or meeting the other cast members, and all we've had to console us until now, are a few behind-the-scenes pics from the cast on Will's first few days shooting.

Will Tudor on set of 'Shadowhunters' [Credit: NephilimUpdates @ Instagram, Freeform]

Thankfully, the folks behind the #YoungAdult show Shadowhunters care a great deal for the fans, and after what feels like an eternity, have finally revealed the official first look at Will in character — and in action — as the evil and cunning Sebastian Verlac.

Unsurprisingly, his entrance isn't too welcome, and we see what looks to be an injured Izzy rubbing her arm as she declares that she's never seen him before at The Institute. The next shot seems to show that things took a slight turn for the worse, as Sebastian shows off some pretty awesome skills fighting what looks to be Raphael as Izzy cowers nearby. He manages to easily avoid Raphael's hit, jumping high with his Seraph blade before swinging it in Raphael's direction.

Later on Raphael admits to not trusting him — a point Magnus agrees with. It's not completely clear who Sebastian's fighting in that scene, but if you freeze the footage enough the lack of bow and arrow, and the presence of what looks to be very pointed shoulders — a.k.a a suit — all lead to it probably being Raphael. Though Izzy remained adamant that she wanted nothing to do with Raphael in the Winter Finale of Shadowhunters, she does appear to be rubbing her arm, possibly to cover a bite from Raphael (you'll recall Izzy's addiction to Vampire venom aka Yin-Fen), or to cover an activated healing rune.

Either way, Season 2B of Shadowhunters looks to be significantly more action-packed than 2A, as the Shadow World finds itself in yet more trouble. Downworlders are out for revenge at the same time that Sebastian's arrived and stolen the Soul Sword, one way or another I think it's officially safe to say that the Shadow World is indeed at war.

To make sure you don't miss a minute of that war, tune in to Shadowhunters on Freeform Monday June 5th, and on June 6th on Netflix for us international fans.

