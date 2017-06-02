Spider-Man: Homecoming is a month away (not that I'm counting). Marvel and the NBA are collectively drafting off our high expectations by mashing up Spidey and sports, basically taking ads from '70s and '80s comics one step further. These are trailers we never expected, but weirdly can't live without now that they're here.

First, Marvel released an awesome Homecoming TV spot to promote the NBA finals, showing Peter being invited to watch the game alongside his mentor, Tony Stark. Turns out that wasn't a one-and-done thing, but the first episode in a series.

#Sony just released a second NBA finals TV spot, a direct sequel to the first. Good ol' RDJ isn't part of the fun this time around, but that doesn't take away its cool factor... or the nice surprise waiting for you at the very end. Check it out:

Tasked with picking up snacks for Tim Duncan, Spidey naturally somehow ends up stopping a robbery. Thanks to that, the Wall-Crawler missed out on the game. Fortunately we get something much better: a near-meeting with none other than #Stan #Lee. At the very end, The Man himself pops up to point out that Spidey looks familiar:

"I think I know that guy!"

If that line sounds familiar, it's because Lee first dropped it during The Amazing Spider-Man 2, as #PeterParker arrived at his graduation in his Spider-Man costume. Nice callback.

It's also worth mentioning this is reminiscent of Lee's appearance in the Deadpool short film "No Good Deed."

I have to say, I still can't get over the sheer awesomeness of Happy Hogan interacting with Spider-Man. Despite how long this era of comic book movies has lasted, I still get chills when thinking about that.

Given how awesome these spots have been, I'm really hoping there'll a third part. Even though these bits are intended to promote the NBA finals game, they're well-made and give us a nice tease of the colorful atmosphere Spider-Man: Homecoming will have.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will swing into theaters on July 7, 2017.

What did you think of Spidey's second NBA promotional outing? Let me know in the comments!