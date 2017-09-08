Music is a pivotal part of film storytelling. One movie that perfectly showed how music can elevate a story, and helped establish how decades of movies would use rock music, was 1969's Easy Rider. Dennis Hopper's classic road drama didn't have a conventional score. Instead, it used a soundtrack comprised of music from artists like Jimi Hendrix, The Byrds, and Steppenwolf.

At the time, that was a bold move, but boy did it pay off. The film's soundtrack was listed #14 in Rolling Stone's "The 25 Greatest Soundtracks Of All Time List," and its popularity kicked off the trend of soundtracks being released alongside films.

Now You Can Experience The Movie With A Live Soundtrack

Seeing a film with a live score isn't totally rare, but with a live rock soundtrack? That's far more unusual. You can experience this cinematic classic with its groundbreaking soundtrack played live at the Wiltern theater in Los Angeles, on Friday September 8. A group of musicians have gotten together for #EasyRiderLive, a show that pairs a screening of Easy Rider with a live concert of its music.

The talented people responsible for bringing this awesomeness to life will be Tracy Blackman (vocals and guitar), Robert Powell (vocals and guitar), Tom Finch (vocals and lead guitar), Eddie Berman (drums), Chris Houston (keyboard and accordion), and Jesse Ray (Vocals and harmonica). If you're curious to experience the show, here's a little sneak peek from last year, when the event took place in Petaluma, CA:

The band will be playing a wide selection of songs from artists like the aforementioned Jimi Hendrix, Steppenwolf and The Byrds, as well as from Bob Dylan and The Band. The show has been receiving a great reception. People who've been able to experience it have praised the experience as a great way to elevate the film:

"There were so many interpretations of the music that made the movie more powerful. 'Easy Rider' Live was a beautiful night of music and cinema."

