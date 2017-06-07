13 Reasons Why has generated a lot of debate among viewers: Many praise its realistic approach to modern teenage issues, while others aren't so fond of it with for the kind of message the show has delivered to young viewers in terms of suicide. Netflix is gearing up for Season 2, which means they'll most likely open the door for more debate.

But before that happens, #SelenaGomez has just touched on the controversy (once again). The singer went on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show this past Monday, where she was asked about the ongoing debates regarding the content in 13 Reasons Why.

The singer said she understands the content is complicated, and it's no surprise that parents have been concerned about the message the show gives to their children. However, she's also aware children are already exposed to much worse content:

“The content is complicated. It’s dark and it has moments that are honestly really hard to swallow, and I understood that. I understood that we were going into something that is difficult. But these kids today are so exposed to things that I would never even comprehend when I was 8. My cousin teaches third grade and they’re doing things and saying things that I couldn’t even fathom.”

This statement echoes what she said last month while addressing the controversy for the first time. She expressed her desire for the show to have a strong impact on young viewers, in order to spark debate among them.

Will The Show Address People's Concerns In Season 2?

Going into the series, Gomez's mindset was, if they were going to explore the subject of suicide, they might as well do it in the most honest way possible, but going by all the criticism, will the series stick to that approach in its second outing? Fortunately, it looks like it.

The singer revealed the concerns, discussions and questions the story brought up will be addressed going into #13ReasonsWhySeason2:

"I feel like if this is what we're going to talk about, we might as well do it in a way that is going to be honest, it's going to be real and it stays true to the book. So all the questions that came up and all the talk about it was all valid and I understand it, but I think with the Season 2 we are going to actually answer a lot of those questions and a lot of resolutions with the characters are going to come."

Gomez concluded by stating that the events presented in 13 Reasons Why are things that happen every day:

“This is happening every day. So whether or not you wanted to see it, that’s what’s happening.”

It's commendable that the creative minds behind the show are sticking to their realistic vision of the series. But one has to wonder if that's the best decision.

Is The Show Taking The Right Approach To Its Themes?

Short answer: Yes. I've always found the criticism directed at 13 Reasons to be puzzling. The abuse and struggles teenagers face––whether it's in school or elsewhere––are very real, and having a medium that portrays them that way is important.

The entertainment industry is at its best when it relates to audiences. And that's what 13 Reasons Why does for modern teenagers. The discussion surrounding the show shouldn't be whether it poisons a child's mind or whether it glorifies suicide, it should be on how it might be helping people going through Hanna Baker's situation. And why an epidemic proportion of teenagers are experiencing a similar situation in the first place.

With that in mind, I can't wait to see what #Netflix and the creative heads behind the series have in store for us in terms of new and developing themes with Season 2.

What do you think about Selena Gomez's response to 13 Reasons Why's ongoing controversy? Do you think the show is taking the right approach to its themes? Let me know in the comments!