While most of us are lucky to get a couple of likes on a carefully curated selfie, Selena Gomez is shattering records on the daily with her 126 million Instagram followers, making her the unrivalled queen of social media.

The actress and musician has taken part in Time Magazine's "Firsts" project, which celebrates women who have been the first to achieve something historic. Alongside the inspiring Shonda Rhimes, Hillary Clinton, Oprah, Ava DuVernay, #SelenaGomez was the first person to garner 100 million Instagram followers last September, dubbing her the "Tastemaker."

Of course, this doesn't come without its problems (and I'm not just talking about the recent Justin Bieber dong hack). In a video which accompanies her Time cover, Selena spoke candidly about growing up in the limelight:

"I am glad I grew up in the time that I did. I think it’s really hard to be a kid now, especially with social media. I can’t imagine what it would be like to grow up with that. It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else’s life."

Check out the full video here:

She went on to talk about how important it is to be vulnerable on social media, as she understands the pitfalls that come with living a life online. She wants her fans to know that it's okay to make mistakes:

"That's why I like being vulnerable with my fans on social media. I like that they’ve seen my mistakes. I try to use that as a way to connect with them. That’s all I can do. I hope that they know that strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. Strength is being vulnerable."

The sentiment behind Time's profiling is especially poignant as Selena has always used social media to be open about everything from her personal struggles with anxiety and depression, to her lupus diagnosis, as well as the importance of bringing the controversial Netflix series #13ReasonsWhy to life.

Appropriately, Selena shared her Time cover on her Instagram with the caption:

"Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world. At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change? I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry. When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more. Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living. I hope this is just the beginning of more change."

It's awesome to see Time recognizing her along with the other 46 women who are also changing the world. Selena is currently hard at work on Season 2 of 13 Reasons Why, and has just released her latest single "Fetish" with Gucci Mane — it's clear that the queen of Instagram ain't going nowhere.

Do you think Selena Gomez deserves to be in Time's 'Firsts' campaign? Sound off in the comments!

(Source: MTV)