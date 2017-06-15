Aside from her successful music career, Selena Gomez has a thing for on-screen magical worlds. She rose to fame playing Alex Russo in #WizardsOfWaverlyPlace and some time after that she starred in Hotel Transylvania, voicing Count Dracula's daughter, Mavis.

Now the actress is going back to her magical and fantastical roots in the Hotel Transylvania franchise, and she's started working on #HotelTransylvania3. The actress recently shared with her fans a series of Instagram stories showing her recording her lines for the film, which flies into theaters next year.

Check them out, courtesy of Instagram user @selenasnapchats:

#SelenaGomez is part of an impressive ensemble, which includes #AdamSandler as Count Dracula and #AndySamberg as Jonathan.

This film will see #CountDracula and Mavis go on a cruise to take a vacation from helping every monster out there get some R&R in the Hotel Transylvania. But as you can imagine, this won't be a regular vacation for the father-daughter duo. During the trip, Dracula meets and subsequently falls in love with the mysterious ship captain, Ericka.

Because of that, it will be Mavis's turn to play the role of the overprotective authority figure, as she does her best to keep them apart. However, Mavis is unknowingly onto something. Ericka is actually a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, one of the most infamous monster hunters in history.

This looks like a worthy addition to the Hotel Transylvania series, so I can't wait to see what Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg have in store for fans of the franchise.

Hotel Transylvania 3 hits theaters on July 13, 2018.

What do you think about Selena Gomez returning for Hotel Transylvania 3? Let me know in the comments!