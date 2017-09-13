It seems like Instagram queen #SelenaGomez isn't content with just being known for her music and acting and may just be thinking of adding 'horror movie writer' to her already very impressive resume. Gomez, who began her career as a #Disney actor has quickly become one of the most recognizable people in the world and recently produced the Netflix mega hit #ThirteenReasonsWhy. Now it appears she's working with frequent collaborator Petra Collins to write up a horror movie.

A long time horror fan, Gomez did a small cameo for Eli Roth's 2012 horror film Aftershock and even went through the trouble of making sure that her Revival Tour last year had elements of horror in them. The singer — who apparently "owns 50 horror movies" — has commented multiple times about her love of the genre.

Selena Gomez has been having quite the year. The singer returned to the spotlight at this year's AMAs (delivering a powerful speech on mental health) after spending months at a rehab due to anxiety. She then released her most critically acclaimed single to date, "Bad Liar", and topped that off by releasing her Gucci Mane-assisted "Fetish". The song — which was one of the most mature pieces of music the singer has creator — saw Gomez team up with friend and photographer Petra Collins for the music video. Collins is a Canadian artist, photographer, fashion model, and director who not only directed Gomez's "Fetish" music video, but also did the cover art for "Bad Liar".

The two met on the set of a magazine photoshoot and became fast friends because of their love for #horror among other things. In fact one of their closest BFF moments was when Collins joined Selena Gomez to watch Chucky at her house. Collins even made the video for "Fetish" as an homage to the horror genre. Speaking to Dazed, Collins stated:

"When I first heard ‘Fetish’, I pictured it to the backdrop of horror. It’s one of my favourite genres to make a female look strong."

It appears now that the the two are now working together to use their love of horror to write a film. Back in July Selena revealed her interest in being part of a horror movie via a story post on Instagram:

And at Shayne Oliver’s debut show for Helmut Lang, Petra Collins spoke about the music video for "Fetish", and their upcoming pet project:

“She and I found out we have such similar taste. We both have this obsession with horror and we made something so crazy. Now we’re trying to figure out writing a movie together. So we’ll see.”

Although Gomez is currently very busy filming her upcoming Woody Allen film (alongside Elle Fanning, Jude Law, Timothée Chamalet and Liev Schreiber), we have to admit that we'd love to see Selena Gomez in horror movies. After her and Petra's eccentric "Fetish" music video, we can rest assured that if this movie does end up being made, it'll be packed with strong female characters and oozing with originality.

Would you wanna see a Selena Gomez horror film? Comment Below!

(Sources: JoJo Wright, Dazed, WWD)