Given the intricately complex narrative of Netflix's sci-fi series Sense8, it's no surprise the show has such high production demands. Rather than opting for studio sets in one location, the show films all over the world, often shooting the same scene multiple times across several locations in order to achieve that authentic Sensate experience.

It's an intense process, but all that globetrotting has definitely paid off. #Sense8 Season 2 showed some brand new locations from 11 different countries, leaving viewers yearning for both a third season and a holiday.

If you've come down with a bad case of wanderlust, you might be desperate to check out some of the locations for yourself. Check out these lush Sense8 Season 2 filming locations for yourself and see where all the magic happened:

1. Kenya

Nairobi

While the streets of Nairobi aren't the most easily recognized for those who don't hail from the African city, a couple of noteworthy locations were featured in Sense8 season 2. Capheus picks up some loyal passengers outside the Nairobi Railway Station during the Christmas special. Later on in the season, he delivers a rousing speech at Uhuru Park.

2. Korea

Seoul, Bucheon & Incheon

Filming for Sun's story took place in various locations across South Korea, including Incheon, Bucheon and of course, Seoul. But easily the most stunning location was Bundang Chumo Park in Seoul, the terraced columbarium (cemetery) where Sun visits her parents' graves and faces off with Detective Mun.

3. India

Mumbai

After the honeymoon, Kala and Rajan move into to their impressive new home. The interior and exterior were shot separately, with Mumbai's Gallery 7 serving as the inside of their house, and the rooftop pool from the InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive making a frequent appearance.

Kala also attempts to visit the iconic Babulnath Temple, despite not being able to enter due to the rowdy protesters outside. This is a rarity, as filming inside the temple is not often permitted.

4. Mexico

Mexico City & Metepec

Lito returns home to visit his mother in the Sense8 Christmas special, accompanying her to midnight mass. This scene was shot at Iglesia del Calvario, a church in Metepec. In the same episode, he accompanies Hernando to a cemetery— Nuevo Panteón Jardín in Mexico City.

The couple celebrate New Years Eve at Salón de Baile los Ángeles, a salsa bar in Mexico City. Later on in the season, Lito returns to Wallace Whisky bar, also in Mexico City, which was featured in Season 1.

5. Brazil

São Paulo

How the hell did the Sense8 crew afford to pay all those extras? Well, they didn't— because all those people weren't actors at all. Sense8 Season 2 did indeed film at the official 20th LGBT Pride Parade in São Paulo, Brazil, where Lito proudly declares, "I am a gay man!" With 2 million attendees, it's the world's biggest gay pride parade. Have you ever seen so much rainbow?

6. USA

San Francisco, California

The suitably colorful streets of San Francisco are home to Nomi and her feisty girlfriend Amanita. In fact, the City Lights Bookstore where Amanita works is a real, local business. Billy Goat Hill Park is the destination of choice for the couple's sexy picnic, which quickly transforms into a full-on Sensate orgy in the Christmas special.

While hiding out from the feds, Nomi is holed up at a women's home. The exterior and interior come from two striking San Francisco buildings: William Westerfield House, and The Women's Building.

Remember Bug's starstruck encounter with Lito during a screening of one of his films? That was shot at the historic Castro Theatre:

The trio also visit some iconic San Francisco locations in Sense8 Season 2. City Hall hosts the festive Gay Christmas, while Nomi's sister gets married at the beautiful Grace Cathedral.

Redwood National And State Parks, California

There's no mistaking the enchanting surrounds of Angelica's cabin. The Sensates pay a visit to the Californian Redwood forest, uncovering the horrific history hidden among the moss and ferns.

Chicago, Illinois

Will's hometown of Chicago is featured heavily in Sense8 Season 2, from the UIC Police Station to his favorite place to grab a malt: Superdawg. But did you know one of the most memorable Netherlands scenes was actually shot in Chicago as well? That's right, Riley and Will's romantic nighttime visit to the ice pond wasn't shot in The Hague, but at Chicago's Sherman Park. That arched bridge is unmistakeable:

Nomi and Amanita also pay a visit to Chicago to see Professor Kolovi's lecture and quiz him about Homo Sensorium. These scenes were indeed filmed at the University of Chicago, both inside and outside.

Gary, Indiana

The dilapidated church makes a return for Sense8 Season 2 when Riley attends a meeting with another Sensate. The decaying building is actually the City Methodist Church in the notorious town of Gary, Indiana.

7. UK

Chippenham, Cambridgshire, England

The impressive Chippenham Park Estate served as Whispers' hidden country home before he and his family flee via helicopter.

London, England

Perhaps the most obvious location of all thanks to the multiple shots of the Palace of Westminster, the Sensates make their way to London in order to infiltrate the BPO headquarters and kidnap Whispers.

Argyll, Scotland

The Old Man of Hoy doesn't live in any old home— that's a veritable castle! Ardkinglas is a massive estate located right next to Loch Fyne.

8. Netherlands

The Hague & Amsterdam

Will and Riley hiding out in the Netherlands was quite the plot twist— they even fooled Whispers into thinking they were in Iceland all along. Little did he know that their hideout was positioned right in the midst of The Hague.

Will briefly comes out of hiding to meet Jonas at Den Haag Centraal railway station. However, he leaves The Hague to travel to the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam:

Riley also decides to put herself at risk in Amsterdam, playing a secret gig before escaping via the canal. This scene was filmed at Paradiso, a converted church that's now one of Amsterdam's most prominent music venues.

9. Germany

Berlin

Wolfgang continues to climb his way up the ladder of Berlin's underworld in Sense8 Season 2, showcasing many of the city's urban locations and iconic street art— like the vibrant elephant that silhouettes the football game scene. This piece can be found on Wilhelmstrasse in Kreuzberg, behind an apartment building.

In the Christmas Special, Wolfgang has a Sensate-style snowball fight with Kala at Monbijoupark on the Spree. His locksmith shop is actually located further along the river at Schlesische Strasse 39. And what better place to relax than the sauna at Stadtbad Neukölln?

Wolfgang and Felix also pay a trip to two of Berlin's most historic landmarks; exchanging Christmas presents outside the Konzerthaus Berlin and watching the New Years Eve fireworks at Brandenburg Gate from a nearby rooftop.

But that doesn't compare to the chaos of the Hohenzollerndamm, the main street lit up by countless fireworks set off by drunk revelers. Considering few Berliners would be keen to get amongst that legitimately dangerous mayhem, it's a true marker of Wolfgang's fearless persona!

10. Italy

She may be facing quite the moral dilemma, but at least she can do it in one hell of a location! Kala and Rajan honeymoon at the exotic Villa San Giacomo at Positano Bay, which also gives Kala a chance to show off Riley' DJ skills at Music on the Rocks, a local beach venue.

11. Malta

Kalkara

Many Sense8 fans were scratching their heads after hearing that Season 2 had filmed in Malta, despite the noticeable lack of Malese landmarks. That's because they actually utilized the famous Kalkara water tanks to shoot the swimming scene from the opening of the Christmas special. Is there anywhere they won't travel to?

