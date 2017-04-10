Sensies, the wait is finally over! Early this year Netflix confirmed the premiere date for Sense8 Season 2, and the new trailer was officially released today. Here, take a look and quench your thirst:

Now, after that Christmas special episode, there were a lot of questions and teases about what the second season might bring for the Sensates. This new Sense8 Season 2 trailer hints at an upcoming war, while it raises some more questions on its own.

Jonas Is Probably Done

'Sense8' Season 2 Trailer [Credit: Netflix]

After Angelica linked all the Sensates through a psychic bond in the Sense8 pilot episode, Jonas — her cluster partner and lover — stepped in to try and ease Will and the new cluster into their new lifestyle. Jonas was running from Whispers, but eventually was captured. Judging by the Sense8 Season 2 trailer, things aren't looking too bright for him.

In the Christmas special, Jonas spent some valuable time with Will inside Whispers's mind, trying to educate Will on Whispers's endgame and on how the Sensates might escape it. In the trailer though, Whispers and his organization begin to experiment on Jonas, probably to dissect his brain and understand what makes a Sensate so different and dangerous.

'Sense8' Season 2 Trailer [Credit: Netflix]

While we hope Will and his friends don't lose their only mentor, Jonas's fate seems sealed. After all, it's pretty obvious he'd rather sacrifice himself to exposing the Sensates whereabouts or identities.

Sun Gets Out Of Prison

Sun's inmate days will finally end next season. While previous stills from the upcoming season showed Sun in her prison uniform, the #Sense8Season2 trailer reveals Sun at a grave (possibly her father's) surrounded by her Sensate friends.

'Sense8' Season 2 Trailer [Credit: Netflix]

Since she was arrested before her father died, Sun's visit to his grave would be a first step into retaking control of her life. She's obviously relinquished any rights to run her father's company, but she'll no doubt have plenty to say to its new CEO — her own murderous brother.

Whispers Declares War

Whispers's feud with the Sensates from the start is no surprise, but for Whispers to bluntly call it war is a whole other business. However, that's exactly what happens in the Sense8 Season 2 trailer, and Will is having none of it.

'Sense8' Season 2 Trailer [Credit: Netflix]

After Whispers pursued Will's father in the special episode, it was only a matter of time before Will threw some punches of his own. With everything Jonas has taught him (and, hopefully, that he'll continue to teach) and with Nomi's illegal government research, Will and the Sensates might just turn the table on Whispers. To be honest, it wouldn't be too bad if the Sensates became the hunters in Season 2.

Sense8 Season 2 is less than a month away and, if the trailer is any indication, it'll more than be worth the long wait.

What did you think of the trailer for Sense8 Season 2?