To #InfinityWar and beyond! Josh Brolin's rhinestone gloves are off and the world of #comicbook fandom is preparing to go into overdrive in The Avengers: Infinity War. Disney really isn't messing around with the promise that this will be their most ambitious #superhero movie to date. With huge names like #ChrisEvans, #ChrisHemsworth, and #ChrisPratt rubbing shoulders, we only need one more Chris before they can start their own barbershop quartet.

In addition, #RobertDowneyJr. and #TomHolland will be flexing their Hollywood muscles; #ScarlettJohansson, Elizabeth Olsen, and Zoe Saldana are doing it for the girls, and newcomer #BrieLarson is set to land in her first appearance as Captain Marvel. Basically, Joe and Anthony Russo have taken Walt's billions and thrown a bag of money at the casting department under the instruction "Get them all!"

Avengers Asssssssemble

Culminating the events 10 years after Iron Man and across the numerous Marvel "Phases," next year's Infinity War promises to be the beginning of the end and marks an all-encompassing change on the roster of heroes and villains. However, for those who are still underestimating the ginormous spectacle that will see the Avengers going up against the Mad Titan Thanos, a recent set picture can give you an Ant-Man-sized hint at it.

Posted on the Russo brothers' Instagram on Day 63 of the epic shoot, the snap shows the sheer number of trailers needed to house the good and the great of the acting circuit. The question is though, who gets the biggest trailer? I'm looking at you, RDJ!

Given the way in which the previous Avengers movies and last year's #CivilWar pitted our favorite comic book characters against each other, don't expect the two-part "Infinity" saga to just be a stroll up to Thanos's front door with our heroes linked arm in arm. The chance to see Hulk and Drax practice their arm wrestling, or see Doctor Strange and Tony Stark exchange ego boosts is just too big an opportunity to miss. With some five hours of action across the two films, expect there to be plenty of epic battle scenes and superhero punch-ups (presumably why they all get their own trailer).

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already teased that the third and fourth Avengers movies may be the last "big" movies to come out of the studio, but it certainly looks like they plan on going out with a Big Bang when taking our heroes into outer space. Whether we roll-back to more intimate single-hero films in Phase 4, or whether it is all a ruse, it is easy to see why Disney is holding onto the highest grossing movie franchise of all time. Forget secret agents, pirates, wizards, or even giant-battling robots, nothing beats a muscular jock squeezed into some ill-fitting spandex.

