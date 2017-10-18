After the success of the Arrowverse's last two crossovers, we're all eager to see how The CW's DC shows come together in their next epic, four-episode arc. Although we've known for some time who our favorite #superheroes would be up against this year, many fans assumed that it'd be the evil doppelgangers of our Supergirl, Flash and Green Arrow. Now, a leaked set photo casts doubt on who the villain will really be.

For those needing some context, this years' #Arrowverse crossover is set to revolve around the heroes facing their own evil versions from Earth-X, a world where Nazis won World War II. But as these leaked photos reveal, #TheFlash will be facing a foe that far more ominous than his own evil doppelganger.

A fan's Twitter account clearly shows Harrison Wells in his iconic yellow costume, instead of Barry Allen whom many expected to see behind the Reverse Flash mask for the Arrowverse crossover. If Reverse Flash isn't going to be played by Grant Gustin's Barry Allen, does that mean that other villains from Earth-X won't quite be who we're expecting them to be? This would certainly explain why the villains are wearing masks.

This also calls into question of which Harrison Wells we're seeing. During the course of The Flash, we've come across a Harrison Wells who turned out to be Eobard Thawne impersonating the scientist, a Harrison Wells (Harry) who was a famous scientist from Earth-2, and a Harrison Wells (HR) who was, well, sorta cuckoo. It may be that the Harrison Wells from Earth-X could be any of these people, including Earth-X's version of Eobard Thawne, impersonating Harrison again.

It's even possible that the other bad guys from Earth-X aren't Oliver and Kara but some other deadly foes for the CW heroes. But if that is indeed the case, then what exactly happened to the Barry, Oliver and Kara of Earth-X? Is it possible that the heroes perished in the dark world that is Earth-X, or will we see Kara and Oliver behind the masks? I guess our questions will be answered when the crossover airs Monday November 27.

Are you excited about this year's Arrowverse crossover? And who do you think is behind the masks? Make sure to comment below!