Warning: The following article contains light spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War

As anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War's release continues to rise, tidbits of information regarding the sprawling Avengers movie are rolling in. Most are quite insignificant, with the exception of a few new set images that tell the tale of a battle equally as climactic as the Avengers' fight with the Chitauri back in 2012's The Avengers. It looks like NYC may be in for another round of destruction as the latest set image to be revealed shows a New York City police cruiser having been cut in half:

Will Thanos Bring The Fight To Earth During The Infinity Wars?

For those who don't know, Infinity War is going by the production code name of MaryLou, so this is certainly an image taken from the set of Avengers: Infinity War, which is filming in Atlanta. More to the point, assuming this wreckage is the result of the Avengers going to battle, it may be in light of Thanos's arrival on Earth. Some could argue that Thanos won't make his way to Earth during #InfinityWar because a space battle between the Avengers and Thanos has been all but confirmed. But just because their showdown in space will take place, it doesn't mean Thanos won't bring the fight to Earth first.

There's also the matter of the Black Order. Their presence on Earth has been established, indicated by a few set images of a character wielding a scythe, undoubtedly a depiction of Corvus Glaive. So it's probably safe to assume the Avengers will have to face down the Thanos's disciples before they get a shot at the big man.

Now that we can safely predict the Avengers will fight with the Black Order (and possibly Thanos) on Earth, it'll be interesting to see how the scene plays out. Since the world isn't all too happy with the Avengers after Captain America: Civil War, the environment and people therein might hold some hostility toward the Avengers. If not for what already took place, the Avengers will likely be blamed for the Black Order's presence on Earth in the following film. And to some extent, that blame is rightfully placed. The Avengers are inadvertently responsible for bringing Thanos's force to Earth, by keeping Vision and the Mind Stone around. And let's not forget, Doctor Strange is there with the Time Stone, too.

Thanos may not be retrieving them on his own, but it seems appropriate for the Black Order to be doing his dirty work for him. Nevertheless, the more intriguing question is whether or not the battle for the Infinity Stones will conclude on Earth, or will the Avengers have to venture into space to stop Thanos before he completes the Gauntlet—or after he has it.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 8, 2018.

[Source: Reddit]