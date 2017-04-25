Disney has been hard at work with its live action universe, generating hits with its modern updates of Cinderella, Maleficent and Beauty and the Beast. Thanks to that, the studio is moving full-steam ahead with remakes for Mulan, The Little Mermaid and various other classics.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated movies out of that slate is the live-action remake of #TheLionKing, directed by Jon Favreau. The project's been shaping up nicely over the past few months, with the casting of Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa and possibly Beyoncé voicing Nala. But there's a certain iconic duo we haven't heard anything about: Timon and Pumbaa. But that changes today, because...

Disney Just Found Its Timon And Pumbaa

The Favreau directed adventure just found its Timon and Pumbaa. The Wrap is reporting that #SethRogen and #BillyEichner are in final negotiations to star as the characters. If negotiations go through Rogen will be in charge of voicing Pumbaa and Eichner of voicing Timon.

That may be an unexpected casting for a lot of fans, but if we think about, they have the chance to give a great performance. I can definitely picture their voices fitting the characters and, as #JonFavreau and Disney already proved with The Jungle Book, they have a great grasp on their characters and adaptations, so it will be interesting to see what the actors bring to the roles..

Plus, I don't know about you, but I can't to hear their rendition of 'Hakuna Matata.'

See Also:

It's also worth noting that both actors have previous experience in voicing animated characters. Billy Eichner voiced Chef Pig in in The Angry Birds Movie and Seth Rogen voiced Frank Wienerton in Sausage Party.

[Credit: Columbia Pictures]

The Lion King is being directed by Jon Favreau and stars Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa and now, Seth Rogen as Pumba and Billy Eichner as Timon. The film hits theaters on July 19, 2019.

Poll What do you think about Rogen and Eichner's casting? It's great. They're unconventional choices, but they'll do a great job

I'm not sure about it, but I'll wait for a trailer to see how they do.

[Credit: TheWrap]