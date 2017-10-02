R.I.P. Sex and the City 3.

All hopes for a third Sex and the City movie have been officially thrown in the bin with reports that Warner Bros. Pictures have cancelled plans to begin the new production. The verdict seems to be out, however, on why the film has been axed, a fact not helped by certain "news" sources — ahem, Daily Mail Online — claiming that the cancellation is due to Kim Cattrall's unreasonable demands.

Cattrall, who's known for portraying the sexually confident Samantha Jones in the HBO series, was forced to respond to DM spaff that claimed "Cattrall, 61, demanded they produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn't sign up for the project."

Woke 2 a @MailOnline storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Tut, tut, guys. Personally, I'm with Cattrall on the no thanks train with regards to another Sex and the City movie; as a fan of the series, I think stretching a good thing out for too long is a bad idea. There are many who adore the movies however, so for such a widely read outlet to print utter BS with the potential to destroy her 20+ years relationship with fans is just outrageous.

Joining Cattrall in the not-thrilled camp are #SexandtheCity ladies Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis, yet for another reason: They wanted the third installment to happen. Parker, who stars as Carrie, revealed the news last week:

"It's over… we're not doing it [...] I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

While Davis confirmed via Instagram:

Sad times!!! Cynthia Nixon, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the fiasco — probably because she has much more important things to worry about, like running for NY governor:

Cynthia Nixon is reportedly weighing a new big role: NY governor https://t.co/Uetv877F4m pic.twitter.com/ZPMe7dBXdB — HuffPost (@HuffPost) August 6, 2017

How do you feel about the Sex and the City movies?

(Source: Daily Mail)