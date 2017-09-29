Sex and the City premiered in 1994, and it told the story of four friends, Carrie, Miranda, Samantha, and Charlotte, as they navigated the daily challenges of life. The show proved to be quite popular, and gained more love when it made the jump to the big screen in 2008. Audiences were fascinated by the mostly realistic approach to the story of these four characters. The first film was a massive success, earning a whopping $415 million on a $65 million budget.

Two years later, Sex and the City 2 hit theaters. Unfortunately, the sequel didn't prove as successful. With an increased budget of $95 million, it only managed to earn $294, and it earned a 16% score on Rotten Tomatoes. That failure put a big question mark over a possible third installment.

The second film may have ended with our protagonists being in a good place in their lives, but fans wanted to see their stories continue, and we've been crossing our fingers for a third installment. While nothing was officially announced and several cast members even said it wasn't happening, we remained hopeful.

Then in December of 2016, Radar Online reported that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon had all signed on for Sex and the City 3. Sadly, our hopes for the film have just been crushed by none other than #SarahJessicaParker.

Sorry, Sex And The City Fans, A Third Movie Isn't Happening

Extra recently caught up with the actress and asked her for an update on #SexAndTheCity3. Parker shut down once and for all the possibility of the film happening:

"It's over… we're not doing it [...] I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don’t get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."

As we should have expected, fans were completely devastated by the news. Hundreds of people took to social to share their sadness, some stating that a SC3 was necessary:

Man, I was a @wbpictures fan but depriving all of us of #SexAndTheCity3 is so wrong!!! Way to get everyone's hopes up!! pic.twitter.com/TaAh0wpvdg — Mindy Brinson (@Mindymin04) September 29, 2017

Im going into the rain and stomping my Manolo Blahniks in distresses because #SexAndTheCity3 isnt happening cmon HBO! — Nrk (@Nrykee) September 29, 2017

Am I the only one who think we NEED a sex in the city 3 where they would talk about love in modern society? #sexandthecity3 — Lo Courtemanche (@CourtemancheLeo) July 24, 2017

#DAILYPOP I would have loved a #sexandthecity movie! I was so hoping even if it's not perfect we these characters & it's nostalgic! No? — Caroline Skye (@CarolineSkye) September 29, 2017

But that wasn't the end of the controversy.

Fans Also Directed Their Rage At Kim Cattrall...

Wait, what? Allow me to explain. In late September, the Daily Mail published an article claiming that Sex And The City 3 was scheduled to go into production that same month, but Warner Bros. was unable to move forward with the project due to some strict demands by actress #KimCattrall: "The studio can no longer move ahead as Cattrall, 61, demanded they produce other movies she had in development or she wouldn't sign up for the project."

That statement, paired with Sarah Jessica Parker's announcement, made Twitter explode against Cattrall. Numerous angry fans tweeted at the actress, calling her out for the report:

If #SexAndTheCity3 was cancelled bc @KimCattrall then I have no problem with Samantha being killed off. WHY ARE YOU DOING THIS TO US — (@ashleyyjade) September 29, 2017

The criticism was such that Cattrall eventually took to Twitter herself to clear any rumors. Being brutally honest with her fandom, the actress stated that her only demand was for the movie to not get made:

Woke 2 a @MailOnline storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) September 29, 2017

Yikes. Well, who was ultimately responsible for the downfall of the film, we'll never know, and it's frankly irrelevant at this point. But who knows? Perhaps a third installment will eventually find its way into theaters. It's unlikely considering that one of the franchise's main cast members is unwilling to return, but one can hope... right?

