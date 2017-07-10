Time to drown your sorrows in a shoe-shopping binge, Sex an the City fans, because the OG Carrie Bradshaw has spoken out about her thoughts on Carrie's relationship with Big, and it doesn't look good.

In an interview with the BBC, author Candace Bushnell — whose daring series of columns for the New York Observer about her experiences as a 30-something single woman in the city spawned the #HBO hit show we known and treasure — revealed that she doesn't think Carrie and Big would have made it in the real world:

“Well, I think, in real life, Carrie and Big wouldn’t have ended up together. But at that point the TV show had become so big. Viewers got so invested in the story line of Carrie and Big that it became a bit like Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth Bennett.”

Puoooh, OK, let's relive that Paris bridge scene and process what she said:

As tragic as it is to think that this pairing wasn't actually a match made in heaven, what Bushnell says is pretty fair. John James Preston (a.k.a. Big) was actually kind of a dick to Carrie throughout the entire series; he always reappeared just as she was about to forget about him and be happy with someone else, and even when he was around, he was quite emotionally unavailable.

However, since Big was bigged up as the big (OK, I'll stop now) love of Carrie's life on the show, it would have been difficult to pull off having her end up with anyone other than him without a mob of howling fans showing up at the studio. But, real talk, she could have also ended up alone (and fabulous), right?

Do you think Big and Carrie would have had a chance in real life?

(Source: BBC)