Production on Bachelor in Paradise has been suspended after an alleged incident of misconduct, reportedly involving returning cast members DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Initial reports suggest that a drunken rendezvous between the pair had gotten out of hand, leading to a complaint from one of the show's producers.

According to TMZ, the two contestants were due to 'hook-up' on one of the show's simulated storylines. Both were 'villains' on previous shows, and the pairing was intended to be a spicy twist for US viewers who love to hate the characters. On their first day of filming, the co-stars are reported to have gotten drunk at the bar before heading up to the pool, where the reality TV show reportedly turned into "soft core porn".

Amy Kaufman of the LA Times live-tweeted an update from her source on the show, claiming the following:

On the first day of production, Sunday, DeMario and Corinne got extremely drunk, per my source. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

From this point forward, things turned into "soft core porn." They did not have sex. But it was very raunchy. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) June 11, 2017

The next morning, the producer who witnessed this intimate 'hook-up' failed to show up for work, going on to file a "third party complaint" against the studio regarding what she'd witnessed between DeMario and Corinne.

Warner Bros. issued a formal statement following the incident:

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico...We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

While nothing has been clarified as of yet, PEOPLE suggests that the incident was far more serious than an x-rated rendezvous in the pool. According to their sources, DeMarco had a sexual encounter with an unnamed female contestant that may have been too drunk to consent. Apparently everything "was fine" between the two following the incident, but they were subsequently shown footage of what happened between them on that night.

The same sources told PEOPLE that multiple cast members saw the interaction, and several contestants are upset that nothing was done to stop it:

"People are pissed, and not just at DeMario. We're pissed that this whole thing has happened...They could have seen that she was drinking too much and that he was taking advantage. They could have stopped this before it got this far. But they decided to let it go, and let it happen, and see what happened? So, I’m angry at the show, and everyone else is too.”

This situation is ongoing, with Warner Bros. launching a full investigation into the alleged offense. At this time, the police are not believed to be involved.

Bachelor in Paradise had begun filming its fourth season and was initially meant to premier on ABC on August 8th. The series reunited cast members from both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, both of which have come under fire for the actions of controversial contestants. Season 4's cast list was released just last week, and the full cast (minus DeMario and Corinne) were photographed in the airport before being flown to Houston.

Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago. Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on pic.twitter.com/eNgGp0tyZ1 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017

We'll keep you updated on this issue as it develops. Bachelor In Paradise is not expected to resume production any time soon.

Source: TMZ, PEOPLE, Amy Kaufman