On February 10, 2017, Fifty Shades Darker creeps in to spank us into submission with the second instalment of the BDSM-lite franchise based on E.L. James's highly-acclaimed novels. And unless you've been living under a sturdy rock of repression for the past few years, you'll know that this will be a continuation of a story focusing on the relationship between Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. You know, the 27-year-old billionaire with a dark past who just so happens to love smacking women around in his not-at-all-creepy sex play pen called the Red Room.

Wipe away those sweaty palms as a result of all that pent-up, sexual frustration and dive deep into the kinky trailer for #FiftyShadesDarker:

There's no doubt about it, the #FiftyShades phenomenon brings us some of the sexiest scenes we've seen in recent years. Having said that though, don't forget that there are a number of movies out there that are just like it — here's a sexy selection:

Movies Like ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

1. 'Eyes Wide Shut' (1999)

Who's in it? Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Todd Field

Before Tom Cruise was pushed to a point of no return by his demented love for the Church of Scientology, legendary director Stanley Kubrick directed him attending one of the most epic sex parties in movie history in the iconic Eyes Wide Shut.

Like in Fifty Shades Darker, masks are also involved.

2. 'Secretary' (2002)

Who's in it? James Spader, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jeremy Davies

However, if full-on BDSM really wets your whistle, 2002’s Secretary ticks all the boxes. Ultimately, in this exploration of a relationship between a sexually dominant man and his repressed, submissive secretary — played by Maggie Gyllenhaal — pain never looked as good.

This is essentially the original Fifty Shades but with less Red Room and more believable smacking.

3. 'Unfaithful' (2002)

'Unfaithful' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Who's in it? Richard Gere, Diane Lane, Olivier Martinez

Unfaithful is a dramatic thriller that follows the lives of a suburban couple whose failing marriage continues to spiral out of control when the wife bumps bods with a stranger she encounters one day.

Starring Diane Lane and Olivier Martinez, this movie sees so many temperature raising moments that it will have you screaming "it's getting hot in here" louder than Nelly.

4. 'Last Tango In Paris' (1973)

'Last Tango In Paris' [Credit: United Artists]

Who's in it? Marlon Brando, Maria Schneider, Maria Michi

Directed by cinematography legend Bernardo Bertolucci, Franco-Italian erotic drama Last Tango In Paris portrays an anonymous sexual relationship between a widowed American and a young woman from Paris.

Violent and unsettling from the outset, the premise of their encounters are that neither of them share any personal information, not even their names. Kinky.

5. 'Belle De Jour' (1968)

'Belle De Jour' [Credit: Valoria]

Who's in it? Catherine Deneuve, Jean Sorel, Michel Piccoli

Catherine Deneuve appears in another naughty story that preceded movies like Fifty Shades Darker. Dealing with the volatile combination of sexual repression, prostitution and class, Belle De Jour introduces us to a dangerous world of a woman imprisoned by her unfortunate circumstances. Mainly, her husband.

Featuring its fair share of BDSM, French surrealist Luis Buñuel's masterpiece collides with what it means to have rather particular desires and fantasies.

6. 'Nymphomaniac Vol. I & Vol. II'

Who's in it? Charlotte Gainsbourg, Stellan Skarsgård, Stacy Martin

With the Nymphomanic two-part drama film, Lars Van Trier tries his best to shock us with his full-on depiction of violent sex, and he certainly succeeds. As told by the movie’s leading character, the feature chronicles a woman’s journey — a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac — from birth to age of 50.

You'll be pleased to learn that a lot of BDSM is involved.

7. 'Basic Instinct' (1992)

Who's in it? Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone, George Dzundza

In the ‘90s, nothing was sexier than Sharon Stone opening her pins wide to reveal her precious pearl during that infamous interrogation scene in Basic Instinct. Having said that though, the actual sex scenes — with their fair share of BDSM action — could also give Fifty Shades Darker a run for its money.

One of the most influential erotic thrillers of recent decades, the movie follows the movements of a police detective investigating the brutal murder of a famous rock star.

8. 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2' (2012)

‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2’ [Credit: Summit Entertainment]

Who's in it? Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the Twilight series — a long sap of a franchise about intense sexual repression between a naïve teenager and a emotionless, sparkly vampire going by the name of Edward Cullen.

Admittedly, although the first couple of movies are about as sexy as a smacking your head repeatedly against a brick wall, things really start to heat up in Breaking Dawn: Part 2 when Bella and her vampy husband get bonin' on a bed that is definitely not fit for purpose when one of you has superhuman strength.

9. 'Crash' (1996)

Who's in it? James Spader, Holly Hunter, Elias Koteas

The premise of psychological '90s thriller Crash is based on a 1972 novel of the same and tells a group of people who get sexual pleasure from traffic accidents.

Riddled with graphic sex scenes and violence, the movie delves deep into the twisted perversities of the human mind to explore the demented things that really turn people on.

10. '9 1/2 Weeks' (1986)

'9 1/2 Weeks/ [Credit: Galactic Films]

Who's in it? Mickey Rourke, Kim Basinger, Margaret Whitton

Starring Mickey Rourke before he went all leathery and a bangin' hot Kim Basinger in her prime, 9 1/2 Weeks tells the story of an affair between a man and a woman. While she doesn't really know anything about his life, the sex games they play soon make the relationship somewhat complicated — especially after one of them buys a horsewhip. Rookie error.

Which movies like Fifty Shades Darker are you gagging to watch next?