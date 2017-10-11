Halloween is fast approaching and thanks to the success of Warner Bros.' IT, this October 31st is going to be the year of the clown. In 2016, Halloween parties were overrun with Harley Quinn and Joker costumes, but this year, be prepared to see Pennywise the Clown everywhere.

While some of them will be as terrifying as he was in IT, other iterations of the costumes will no doubt try to make him as sexy as possible. While the idea of a ‘sexy’ #Pennywise might sound ridiculous, but one company has already started selling one and it’s as hilarious as it is terrifying.

Get Ready To See A Lot Of Sexy Pennywises This Halloween

Dancing Sewer Clown Costume [Credit: YANDY]

The good folks over at YANDY bring you this wonderful sexy Pennywise costume which they are calling the Dancing Sewer Clown Costume. Due to a copyright infringement, they couldn’t use the name Pennywise in their marketing, but there is no doubt that this is costume is modeled after Bill Skarsgård’s horrifying clown from IT.

Unfortunately, you will have to add accessories like the wig, fishnets, boots, gloves, and red balloon, but for a mere $100, you can own the core dress, which is described on the website as follows:

"white gauzy dress with a square neckline, puffed sleeves with flared cuffs, black pompom embellishments, a bubble skirt, a ruffled neck piece with a hook-back closure, and a matching wide belt with velcro closure."

Dancing Sewer Clown Costume [Credit: YANDY]

Although the pictures of the costume show the dress in pristine condition, if you hang out in the sewers in that bad boy long enough, the dress will surely acquire the terrifying demon clown aesthetic you desire. Given the Pennywise craze that enveloped the world after IT premiered – which included a ton of people online expressing desire to have sex with the evil demon clown – it’s not surprising that a sexy Pennywise costume exists.

As a bit of fair warning, if you have a legitimate fear of clowns, it’s probably best that you sit this year’s Halloween out. There are sure to be tons of clowns running around, some sexy, some scary, and some that people fashioned together out of whatever they could find around their house. If clowns float your boat, then this Halloween is sure to be a dream come true – especially with sexy clowns running through the streets.

With only a few weeks left until Halloween, make sure you get your costume ready and if you’re going to dress up as Pennywise, make sure you clown responsibly. Hopefully, most of the Halloween clowns will come in peace, but if by chance you see one beckoning you into a sewer, try at all cost to avoid that particular clown.

Sound off! What do you think of this sexy Pennywise costume? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.