The upcoming second season of Stranger Things is one of the most highly anticipated TV events of this year. After the first season became a sudden surprise sensation, the series developed a major following and has gone on to become one of Netflix's biggest hits, launching its young cast into the spotlight

Despite the long wait, it's finally almost time to go back to Hawkins and catch up with Mike, Dustin, Lucas and the returning Will as they try to move on from the horrific events from the previous year. The show will return just in time for Halloween, but if you need something to tide you over, Netflix has released the final trailer for Season 2. Check it out below:

The wait between Season 1 and 2 may have seemed never-ending, but #Netflix has done a stellar job teasing us with all of the epic posters and Season 1 recaps they have shared on the show's social media accounts. This epic new trailer is the icing on the '80s cake.

With Stranger Things Season 2 (and the Shadow Monster) on the horizon, we should prepare to take a trip back to the Upside Down. And if this trailer is anything to go by, it's going to be even more terrifying than the last time. With this major evil descending upon Hawkins, our favorite kids need Eleven now more than ever.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Stranger Things? Let us know what your'e looking forward to most in the comments below!.