Clary and Jace finding out they weren't siblings was the highlight of last week's episode of Shadowhunters. It also marked the debut of the villainous Sebastian Verlac, as the second half of Season 2 officially kicked off. It's obvious that just as there were changes from Season 1 to Season 2, the latter half of Season 2 has had significant improvements made in terms of both the writing and VFX. This week saw fan favourite couple, Malec, have their relationship put to the test as Azazeal switched the minds of Magnus and Valentine, so the two existed in one another's bodies.

Though a little slower-paced than previous episodes, this week's #Shadowhunters managed to shed some light in more ways than one. Keep reading to discover the top 3 things we learned in Episode 12!

1. Raphael Discovers Simon's A Daylighter

We’ve known Simon can walk in Daylight since the massacre in the Winter Finale. Though that’s great news for Simon, it’s not exactly something he can shout from the rooftops. We know the only reason he can walk in the sun is because he drank some of Jace’s pure angel blood, and should the rest of the Downworld Vampires also figure that out, Jace and Clary could both be in danger.

In light of this, Simon had been trying to keep the whole walking-in-the-sun thing a secret — that is, until he sought out Izzy’s help in letting Raphael know that he was done taking his sh*t. Izzy’s plan involved getting Simon to take a picture with Rosa Santiago, Raphael’s elderly sister who doesn’t remember him. The message to Raphael would be clear: if you can get to Simon’s family, Simon can get to yours. The picture was taken in broad daylight, which proved to Raphael that Simon meant business but, naturally, pissed him off quite a bit. Raphael stormed the Jade Wolf (during the day) with three other Vampires and a Warlock. When Luke threw open the doors of the Jade Wolf, allowing the sunlight to stream in, the other Vampires recoiled to the shadows, whilst Simon stood comfortably in the sun. Raphael agreed to back off, for now, as the other Vampires looked on in shock.

Of course, the Jade Wolf being home to the New York pack of wolves means that Simon’s secret is well and truly out. He was spotted last week during the day at the Werewolf / Downworlder bar Hunter's Moon where Maia works, and now at the Jade Wolf. If we’re being honest, he’s not doing too good a job at keeping this secret. Let’s hope it doesn’t cause too much trouble for him.

2. Sebastian Knows How To Help Clary Hone Her Abilities

Last week's episode saw Jace's angel-blood abilities finally appear, curiously just as Clary's seemed to be disappearing. You'll recall that when Clary tried to use her sunlight rune against Azazeal, she failed. This week when she tried to use it again to show Inquisitor Herondale the full scope of her abilities, Clary once again fell short, unable to activate the rune.

Of course, Sebastian, having been invited to The Institute by Izzy, sought to build a relationship with Clary, and offered to help her. He sat in the garden with her, telling her that he believes the way that Shadowhunters are trained to surpress emotions, is wrong. He believes that emotions carry power, and encouraged Clary to embrace the negative emotions and hurt she feels not only at her mother's death, but from losing Jace as a brother, and never having had a proper father.

Sebastian bonds with Clary. 'Shadowhuters' [Credit: Freeform, Netflix]

When Clary and Alec later teamed up with Sebastian to save Jace and Magnus from Valentine, Sebastian went to extreme lengths to help Clary. He recited over and over again that her mother will remain dead, that her father (Valentine) never loved her, and that she's lost the little family she thought she had left (Jace as her brother). Though she was able to use that emotion to produce a rune that takes down the wards outside Magnus' apartment, we all know Sebastian has another agenda. Helping Clary out of the kindness of his own heart simply isn't his style. He later asked her out to dinner, and Clary awkwardly declined, telling him that she has a boyfriend (who, for the record, spent the day hanging out with Izzy). With Sebastian's motives largely hidden, it's hard to believe his helping both Clary and Izzy has anything at all to do with actually helping them. It's safe to assume that everything he's done, and everything he will do, will be to further his own agenda.

Lest we forget, he was the hooded figure walking away with a now deactivated Soul Sword at the end of Season 2A, and only someone with pure angel blood — such as Clary, or Jace — is able to activate it again.

3. Morgernstern? No. Wayland? No. Herondale? Yes! Jace Finds Out His True Heritage!

We've seen Jace stumble from left to right trying to find his real family, and finally, he's found out his true heritage. Raised as a Lightwood, thinking he was a Wayland only to find out that he was a Morgernstern, Jace has had a pretty rough time of it all. When Valentine finally revealed that Jace wasn't a Morgernstern, it all seemed to be a little too much for him to handle.

Luckily, with Inquisitor Herondale back for the past two episodes, we knew it wouldn't take long for Jace's true heritage to be revealed. Whilst trapped in Magnus's body, Valentine revealed that Inquisitor Herondale is in fact Jace's grandmother. The son of Stephen and Celine Herondale, Jace has finally found his true lineage, and gained a tough-as-nails grandmother in the process. His grandmother then gives him a family heirloom — a Herondale ring attached to a chain — before telling him that it is his birthright, and that he's about to learn what it means to come from a long line of very powerful Shadowhunters.

For a character who's struggled so much with his identity and not knowing his true family, it's great to see Jace finally figuring out his place in the world again. Here's hoping his story only gets better from here on out.

Next week looks set to once again shake up those Downworlder / Shadowhunter relationships once more, as someone is murdered. We already know the Downworld are angry after the massacre in the Winter Finale, so it's really no surprise that revolts are on the way. To make sure you never miss a moment, be sure to tune into #Shadowhunters Monday's at 8/7c on Freeform, and Tuesdays on Netflix for us international fans!

What did you think of this week's episode of Shadowhunters? Let us know in the comments!

