Shadowhunters Season 2 is shaping up to be way more explosive and action-packed than its debut season. After the tumultuous events of last week's episode, Episode 5 deals largely with its aftermath. We see Clary desperately struggle with her mother's death, and Jace try to re-adjust to life back at The Institute. With Simon attempting to move back home and Izzy still injured from her Demon Possession in Episode 4, this week's episode is slightly slower-paced, but just as eventful. Here are 5 things you might've missed in Episode 5!

1. A Crazed Warlock Is Essentially Breeding New Warlocks Against People's Will

Iris Rouse - A Character Who Appears To Have Been Created Solely For The Show [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

Adding to the list of new characters we've been introduced to this season, Episode 5 welcomed Warlock Iris Rouse. Clary finds her by doing on a Warlock search on The Institute's fancy little downworlder system, and after apparently picking her at random (despite her various crimes against The Clave being listed), sets off for a home visit. Once there, Clary gets straight to the point, letting Iris know she wants her to bring her Mom back from the dead. Whilst Iris agrees (in return for Clary owing her a favor), she does immediately seem suspicious — and when Clary eventually decides she wants out of the deal, Iris insists that Clary still owes her a favour.

Iris Meets Clary / Iris Escapes With Her Godddaughter [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

She then traps Clary in a room, revealing that she'd found an elixir which can impregnante Shadowhunters with a half-Demon / half-Warlock child. Of course Clary vehemently refuses, but against a Warlock she really has very little chance. It's revealed that Iris has been impregnating girls with the aforementioned half-demon / half-Warlock spawn before erasing their memories and repeating the process. The girls don't remember anything, and one such girl is actually featured in the episode, looking after one of the babies. Iris justifies her actions to Clary and Isabelle (when she comes along with Jace to rescue Clary and Alec), citing Valentine's hunting of Warlocks in Season 1. She believes them to be a dying breed, and as a Warlock who seems to dabble in dark magic often, she sees no issue with what she's doing. Iris bids her adieu by escaping through a portal along with her god daughter.

2. Aldertee's Prescribing Izzy With Warlock Drugs / Demon Poison — Why?

Aldertree Prescribes Izzy with Yin Fen [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

Episode 4 saw Izzy possessed by the Demon that had infiltrated The Institute, and subsequently attacking both her brother, Alec, and Clary. In her efforts to kill the demon and free Izzy, Clary literally stabbed her in the back, freeing the demon before killing it herself. The effects of this fight left Izzy with a pretty painful wound on her back — in Episode 5, it is revealed this wound is infected. As she spars with Jace, he mocks her gently for losing, before insisting she see a medic for her injury, as her healing runes aren't working on the wound.

Is Izzy Going Overboard With The Yin Fen? She Seems Fine Only Moments Later The Funeral [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

Izzy ends up ignoring his advice, and instead goes to see Aldertree, to ask him if she can run point on the mission to the Iron Sisters. He brings up her wound and asks to see it, as she lies and tells him she's fine. He eventually rubs an ointment of sorts over her spine, by the name of Yin Fen. He tells her it'll help with the infection, and to use it sparingly. What he doesn't tell her, however, is that Yin Fen is a powerful Warlock Drug and Demonic Poison, that causes hallucinations, nightmares and makes the user delirious. In the books, Yin Fen comes in powder form and can be dissolved or inhaled; in the show, Aldertree gives her a tin, and we later see Izzy's face drained of all colour as she looks more sickly than she did before. The drug is said to actually slowly kill the user, so why is Aldertree — a self confessed former field medic — prescribing it to Izzy?

3. The Clave Have Exonerated Jace Of His Crimes — But Aldertree Still Doesn't Trust Him

Aldertree Holds A Meeting With Jace [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

The end of Episode 4 saw Jace allow Valentine to escape with the Soul Sword, in favor of saving Aldertree. Although allowing him to be exonerated of his crimes by The Clave, this move appeared to rub Aldertree the wrong way, as Valentine now has two of the three Mortal Instruments. In a meeting with Jace, Aldertree lets him know that he has been exonerated, whilst also grounding him from all field missions. Whilst he explains that he was sending a team to the Adamant Citadel to visit with the Iron Sisters and find out what they know about the Sword, he also makes it clear that he wanted Jace nowhere near this.

Jace And Aldertree Don't See Eye To Eye [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

Calling Jace an "unprepared soldier without discipline", Aldertree tells him that he is poison to a team, and grounds him indefinitely. He also admits that he would've preffered Jace let him die at the City of Bones. Aldertree goes on to confess that he would've been more than happy to sacrifice his life for the sake of the Soul Sword, as the Silent Brothers who lost their lives that night also did.

4. Simon's Finally Told His Mom He's A Vampire — And She's Not Taking It Well

Simon Tells His Mom He's Ready To Move Back Home [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

Fledgling Vampire Simon has a pretty rough time of it since Season 1. Just as violently and suddenly as Clary was thrust into the Shadow World, so was Simon. When he was kidnapped and turned into a Vampire in Season 1, his entire life changed, and hailing from a family of Mundies, naturally Simon had to keep everything that happened a secret. Last episode saw Raphael meet up with Simon's mom in an effort to quell her suspicions about Simon's whereabouts by posing as his band manager. Though Mama Lewis took quite a liking to the ever-charming Raphael, nothing beats having her son actually with her, so when Simon says he wants to move back home, she's over the moon.

Simon's Mom Realises He's Telling The Truth [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

That is until Simon's sister finds a bottle of actual, real, blood in his room (he tried to play it off as really high end fake blood for his band), and his mom starts to worry again. Stuck in his room until it gets dark outside, and with no blood stash to keep him going, Simon reaches the end of his tether, and when his Mom comes asking questions, eventually admits that he's a Vampire. For a split second she thinks he's joking, until he tells her he's starving as both her and his sister threw his stash away. When she realises he's telling the truth, she hugs him, but her face betrays her emotions. After she finds him in his room, feasting on the blood of a rat, we hear her on the phone to a doctor, citing a medical emergency. Whether she's getting an actual medical doctor or a psychiatrist is unclear.

5. Clary's Finally Drawing Ancient Runes — And Jace Wants Her To Keep It A Secret

Clary Harnesses The Power Of An Ancient Rune [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

One of the big plot points in the novels is Clary drawing Runes she's never seen or heard of — runes that even Izzy, Alec and Jace don't recognise. Up until this point, the show hadn't really tackled or even revealed this ability of Clary's. After Iris traps her in a basement of sorts, and Clary finds herself face to face with a black contortionist-looking Demon, we see her finally use the ability we've known she had all along.

Jace Thinks Clary Should Keep Her New Runing Abilities Quiet [Credit: Freeform / Netflix]

She sees a flash in her mind of a Rune, and without a thought, draws it on her palm before facing it towards the demon. Jace walks in at this exact moment, as we see Clary blast a huge ray of sunlight out of her hand — enough to completely burn the Demon in seconds. Shocked, Jace tells her he knew she had a strong skillset, but nothing close to shooting sunlight out of her palm. When the Rune then disappears off the palm of her hand, and is nowhere to be seen, Jace tells Clary it's probably best if they keep what just happened to themselves; something they immediately do when Izzy and Alec arrive.

Fan of Shadowhunters? Check out these posts!

Shadowhunters is back with 20 episodes for Season 2, double the amount it had for Season 1, so be sure to tune in Monday's at 8/7c on Freeform, so you never miss a moment of the action! Alternatively, for those of us not in the States, you can catch it on Tuesday's on Netflix internationally!

Poll What Did You Think Of Shadowhunters Season 2, Episode 5? A bit slow but still pretty cool! (yaaaaas for Clary finally creating Runes!!)

Preffered A Previous Episode! (let me know which one in the comments!)

AMAZINGGGGG!

Be sure to fangirl with me on Twitter and on Tumblr!