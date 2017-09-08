Shailene Woodley might be into unorthodox activities such as sunbathing her vag, but she doesn't go as far as keeping drugs up her butt, and the North Dakota police can verify this.

It's been almost a year since Woodley was arrested while protesting against the North Dakota Access Pipeline project, but the Big Little Lies actor clearly hasn't forgotten the way she was treated by police. In a new interview with Marie Claire magazine, the 25-year-old revealed that she didn't receive any favorable treatment thanks to her celebrity. Instead, she was treated to the same humiliating ordeal that regular prisoners are often subjected to:

“I was strip-searched. Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over. They were looking for drugs in my ass.”

TGL Round-Up: Veep Ending, Suicide Squad 2 Hires Director, Shailene Woodley Talks Arrest: https://t.co/x0FkivqOd7 pic.twitter.com/Z2p9EL9QDA — The Gossip Life (@1TheGossipLife1) September 7, 2017

Along with having to perform the old squat and cough, Woodley experienced the oppressive feeling of being captured and held against your will and, unsurprisingly, it didn't feel great:

"When you’re in a jail cell and they shut that door, you realize no one can save you. If there’s a fire and they decide not to open the door, you’ll die. You are a caged animal,”

Woodley, who is well-known for her political activism (and eating clay, obviously), initially pleaded not guilty to charges brought against her, but eventually reached a plea deal in March that did not include time behind bars.

As if being strip-searched and locked up for protesting wasn't bad enough, #ShaileneWoodley isn't even happy with the ultimate criminal souvenir; her mugshot. Back in February she explained to David Letterman on The Late Show that:

“I wish I’d known that this was going to be as public as it was. I would have made, like, a face. I’m just looking at the person, like, ‘Are you kidding me right now?’"

Personally, I think the situation could be a lot worse, isn't that right Lilo and co?

Tiger joining the mugshot greats like Nick Nolte and Lindsay Lohan. Michael and James Brown are also up there. pic.twitter.com/lxVrM489eK — TiddlyhamBumbershoot (@KagisoGill) May 29, 2017

Are you surprised Shailene Woodley was strip searched by the cops?

(Source: Marie Claire)