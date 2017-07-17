As if the drama between the Kardashian and Chyna clans wasn't sordid enough, prepare yourselves for the icing on the cake. Following Rob Kardashian's tirade of hate towards former partner Blac Chyna on social media, Chyna's mom Shalana Hunter (a.k.a. Tokyo Toni) has used her platform to say some frankly despicable things about Caitlyn Jenner following some comments she recently made on The View, adding even more fuel to this already blazing dumpster fire.

Before we continue, please keep in mind that this article contains some incredibly transphobic and abusive language. Proceed with caution:

Hunter has taken offence to some pretty innocuous comments made by Jenner while co-hosting the daytime #TV show, in which she states that Rob was "stupid" for doing what he did, and that she has never met #BlacChyna or their little girl, Dream:

"Rob was stupid for doing that and he kind of apologized. I really have not had much of a relation- I've never met Blac Chyna. I've never met the kid. Rob, I haven't really had a serious conversation with in years. So I've kind of been out of that scene so I really can't comment on what's going on there."

Hunter's response, which has been circulated by provocative news site Worldstar Hip Hop, was far less articulate. In what she calls "some hot, steaming, pissing T" Hunter launches into a tirade of abuse which comments on Jenner's gender expression, genitals, and voice. After 50 seconds of foul language and transphobic abuse, Hunter got down to the the crux of her grievance — apparently Jenner was being unsupportive:

"You gonna put down your f*cking son, saying he's stupid, instead of saying something encouraging? And you gonna lie and say you don't know Blac Chyna? N***** you was switching in the park and walking around with me you f*cking f*****. Call me b*tch, I got some words for your a**."

No matter how you feel about Jenner — including her politics or life in the limelight — such language and disrespect is totally and utterly unacceptable. It also seems bizarre that Hunter would decide to come for #CaitlynJenner in such a hateful way, seeing as she has nothing to do with what happened. Hunter herself has even admitted as much on The View. It's more likely that Hunter's just trying to keep her small, flickering fame alive for just that little bit longer...

This isn't the first time that Hunter has spewed hate via social media. In a series of now-deleted videos from 2015, Hunter blasted Kylie Jenner, Chyna's ex Tyga, and the whole #Kardashian Klan for apparently "coming after me and mine." I think it's time to disconnect.

#RobKardashian's lawyer recently apologized on his behalf for the Instagram hate spree, which featured half-naked and humiliating images of Chyna. After she responded with allegations of abuse, a spokesperson for the Kardashian family has shared their hope that Rob will "calm down and stop airing dirty laundry."

Everyone involved in this is concerned for Rob and Chyna's daughter, Dream, which is exactly what Hunter should be worrying about — but apparently she's too preoccupied with spewing unnecessary and pointless hate speech.

[Source: Worldstar Hip Hop, E!]