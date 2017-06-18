Shark Week is one of the Discovery Channel’s biggest events, and has become an annual pop culture phenomenon. With each passing year since the first Shark Week in 1988, the programs during the event have become more daring, and have captured the imagination of audiences around the world.

For this year’s #SharkWeek, the Discovery Channel has curated a great selection of programs about the lethal aquatic predator, to showcase sharks' rare blend of beauty and ferocity. However, there is undoubtedly one stand-out in the Discovery Channel's roster. The channel has announced that they will pit the speed of a great white shark against an unlikely adversary: 23-time Olympic gold medalist #MichaelPhelps.

Phelps Vs Shark: Great Gold Vs Great White

On Sunday, July 23 at 8PM/ET, Discovery Channel will be premiering a television event that takes "man vs. shark" to a whole new level. The program is aptly named Phelps Vs Shark: Great Gold Vs Great White, and it will test the swimming prowess of Michael Phelps against a great white shark. The official synopsis is as follows:

“They are one of the fastest and most efficient predators on the planet: Sharks. He is our greatest champion to ever get in the water: Michael Phelps. 39 world records. 23 Olympic golds. But he has one competition left to win. An event so monumental no one has ever attempted it before. The world’s most decorated athlete takes on the ocean’s most efficient predator: Phelps Vs Shark – The race is on!”

The details on the race are scarce for now, but it’s a safe bet that Phelps and the shark won’t be in the same pool – unless Discovery Channel really wants to crank up their ratings. It’s important to point out that Phelps's top speed in the pool is around 6 mph, while a great white shark tops out at around 25 mph, so it probably won’t be a 1-on-1 race.

Michael Phelps was delighted to get up close and personal with some sharks, and shared his excitement for the opportunity Discovery Channel has afforded him:

“We just got off a plane from South Africa yesterday, we were down there for about a week. “That one was fun, doing some stuff with Shark Week and for me, sharks are like my number one favorite animal in the world, being able to see them face-to-face was pretty cool.”

Twitter Reacts To Michael Phelps Racing A Great White Shark

When the news broke that Michael Phelps would be racing a great white shark for Shark Week, people were a bit confused, but extremely excited. This TV event will no doubt be the talk of Shark Week, and it has already captured the imaginations of tons of people on social media:

Michael Phelps is gonna race a great white shark for #SharkWeek



Who ya got? pic.twitter.com/WlIWnmCZLr — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 16, 2017

Honestly, I'm more excited for Michael Phelps racing a great white shark than I am for the Mayweather-McGregor fight. Just me though. — Jason Dockter (@DrGeneva1560) June 16, 2017

You can't tell me for one second that Michael Phelps wasn't hitting a bong one night and thought, "I could out swim a shark" #Showerthoughts — Showerthoughts (@rShowerThoughts) June 18, 2017

This about to be Michael Phelps against the shark pic.twitter.com/fD6Y8tvwxZ — dulce (@Lovelyy_Deanna) June 18, 2017

I bet even the shark is excited about getting to race @MichaelPhelps pic.twitter.com/DcR2CfkC7v — Jacob Deaton (@jacob_deaton) June 18, 2017

How will Michael Phelps race the great white shark? — isabelle (@isabrella_) June 18, 2017

If I don't see Michael Phelps reacting like this when he does that race that shark, I'll feel cheated pic.twitter.com/Yw9HMuA5SA — Cookie (@nicholascook) June 18, 2017

Michael Phelps' publicist planning for next year's shark week competition pic.twitter.com/qn2jBYxiOO — Katie Haines (@katie_haines522) June 18, 2017

Can we even classify Michael Phelps as human if he beats a shark that nigga will officially be AquaMan — the dude (@JABBA_THE_DOPE) June 18, 2017

michael phelps racing a great white shark is the single greatest idea for a tv event in history & you CANNOT convince me otherwise — Emma Bers (@Em_Bers) June 18, 2017

So Michael Phelps is going to race a shark... pic.twitter.com/LkotxEtnDa — bexxx (@htxbecky) June 18, 2017

We may not know the logistics of the race, but the idea of Michael Phelps competing against a great white shark has certainly got people riled up. The television event is already one of the most hyped competitions this year, and we can’t wait to see the world’s greatest swimmer go head-to-head with the ocean’s most lethal predator.

Make sure you catch Discovery Channel’s Phelps Vs Shark: Great Gold Vs Great White on July 23, 2017 8PM/ET. Are you excited to see Michael Phelps race a great white shark? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)