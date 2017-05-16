Let's face it, it's entirely possible that Johnson is continuing in the trend Hammer began - having a bit of fun with the fans. At the same time, though, this time round it's come from a source who may well be in the know - Johnson has already been cast as DC's Black Adam, the yang to Shazam's yin. So who knows? Perhaps Johnson knows something we don't!instead!

Of course, this isn't an official casting announcement or anything like that, but it's certainly a suggestion we never expected to hear. So far, Hammer's name has been associated exclusively with #GreenLantern! So, what's going on?

No, Armie Hammer Doesn't Look To Be Playing Green Lantern

According to The Wrap, Hammer was on a shortlist to play the role of Hal Jordan. Being a fan of social media, it didn't take Hammer long to start playing it up, trolling fans with hints that he may have just joined the #DCEU. Most industry figures were sceptical, though, and figured he was just having a bit of fun.

At the Sundance Film Festival 2017, Hammer finally spoke out and admitted the rumors were baseless.

"Man, jeez… It was fun for a while and now I’m convinced that everyone’s gonna turn on me so I’m like ‘Oh s***, slowly backing away.’... I have nothing to confirm nor deny. The only talk of me being Green Lantern that I have heard in my life has only come from social media."

But here's the twist; no sooner have we ruled him out as Green Lantern than Dwayne Johnson suggests he play the part of Shazam!

A Bit More Fun With The Fans

Chances are Johnson is just expressing a personal opinion; considering how often he appears on superhero fan casts, Armie Hammer is hardly a left-of-field choice. Then again, Johnson has already been cast as DC's Black Adam, the yang to Shazam's yin. So who knows? Perhaps Johnson knows something we don't!

Unfortunately, the rumors of Armie Hammer's involvement in the DCEU have, to date, been little more than groundless. We haven't heard any news about Shazam for quite a while, and DC's attention seems firmly focused on their 2017 movie slate. So, will Armie ever appear in the DCEU, and who will ultimately get cast as Shazam? We'll have to wait and see...

Poll Do you think Armie Hammer should play Shazam or Green Lantern? Shazam!

Green Lantern!

Neither of these roles

(Sources: We Got This Covered, The Wrap; Poll Image Credit: DC Comics)