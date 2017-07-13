We all know that being a celebrity isn't all drinking champagne and eating Beluga caviar, and sometimes the lavish lifestyles and the constant media scrutiny can lead to things getting a little out of hand with the law. Another one of Hollywood's glitterati is going through a rough patch of late, and #ShiaLaBeouf is the latest actor to very publicly face their demons. Alongside Christian Bale, it looks like LaBeouf is becoming one of the most volatile celebrities out there after his latest arrest.

The 31-year-old recently was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct, coupled with spewing a barrage of abusive language, which was particularly aimed at black police officers. He was arrested by Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police in Georgia, and ended up with a rap sheet that included disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and obstruction of justice.

'You About To Meet My Lawyer'

Footage obtained by TMZ showed LaBeouf hurling racist slurs at a female black officer and being restrained by police. He claims he was arrested simply for asking for a cigarette, but an officer's bodycam shows him verbally assaulting the female officer with the following:

"You're a pirate b***h! B***h. And you put your own kind in the pen for nothing. You put a white man in the pen for what? You f***ing b***h. For asking for a black man for a cigarette? That's a free country...I pay my taxes you dumb b***h. You about to meet my lawyer."

Further footage from the police station shows him slamming other black officers and claiming that one "will go to hell" alongside "a black man arrested me for being white." Despite the incident, it is reported that LaBeouf was back on the set of his latest movie The Peanut Butter Falcon by July 10, but the incident has clearly hit home for the star. Shia is at least hoping to make amends for his recent behavior, and showed that he'd seen the error of his ways in a lengthy tweet to his fans apologizing for his actions:

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.”

Admitting a severe lack of judgement, he then went on to say he has been struggling with his alcoholism far more than the media knows, but also that it is time to take further action:

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom. I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

This is the latest in a long line of events demonstrating LaBeouf's increasingly erratic behavior. In January, the Transformers actor was arrested over a dispute over his "HeWillNotDivideUs" art project, while in April, he called a woman a "racist bitch" after a fight over french fries. It looks like LaBeouf could be set for another stint in rehab following his short stay back in 2016. Just think, if Michael Bay hadn't left Sam Witwicky's fate in the air, maybe none of this would've happened. However, all jokes aside, we wish Shia all the best and hope he can get all the help he needs.

You can read the tweet in full below:

(Source: TMZ)