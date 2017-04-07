Just when you thought everything had settled down on the Shia LaBeouf front, the star has only gone and got himself unceremoniously thrown out of a bowling alley after a screaming fight over — of all things — french fries.

Witnesses from Pinz in Studio City, Los Angeles, told TMZ that the incident took place after LaBeouf had been knocking back beers for around three hours. Eyewitness videos appear to show that the altercation exploded after a member of bar staff refused to serve him some french fries.

Although anyone who has been severely intoxicated and in dire need of grease will understand Shia's upset, most of us probably wouldn't have responded to the incident by deciding the bar person was going to hit you with a bottle:

"That’s whack! I’m asking you about french fries and you want to hit me in the head with a Grey Goose bottle!”

When another staff member intervenes, Shia can be heard yelling, “He’s about to hit me with a Grey Goose bottle about french fries,” before once again sounding off at the bartender by shouting, “You f***ing racist bitch! You f***ed up! He is then removed from the premises.

As if that footage weren't humiliating enough, there is also a second video of Shia being kicked out of the venue wearing bowling shoes before being forced to skulk back in to pick up his footwear.

#ShiaLaBeouf has struggled with alcohol abuse and received treatment at a rehab facility back in September 2016. Here's hoping he gets the help he clearly needs once more.

(Source: TMZ)