*Warning: This article contains mild spoilers on the locations and setting of Guardians of the Galaxy 2*

If I told you I had a Red Weapon 8k and I wasn't afraid to use it, you'd probably run a mile, hide, and possibly phone 911. But despite sounding like a weapon of choice for The Terminator, the Red Weapon 8k is actually a harmless, fully hi-tech camera, and one of the many tools used to bring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 to vibrant life.

In fact, James Gunn's cosmic sequel is the first to film in 8k resolution, which — with 16 times the pixels of Full HD — is basically real life definition. Now, if you're an HD enthusiast like me, it's music to the ears (or, pixels to the eyes). And it's also reason enough to invest in watching #GuardiansoftheGalaxy2 in all its 3D glory. However, for those not as enthused, is it really worth parting with the extra cash?

Why 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 2' Is Worth Watching In 3D

The Iron Lotus [Credit: Marvel Studios]

If the films within the MCU were cars, there's no doubt #GuardiansoftheGalaxy is a Ferrari, an Aston Martin or a Lamborghini. Essentially, Gunn's eye for aesthetics means that the space-based films are beautiful on the surface, while also packing an abundance of horsepower under the hood.

Although most of the crew involved in the purring, visual delight of 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy were unable to return due to scheduling conflicts working on mind-twisting extravaganza Doctor Strange — including cinematographer Ben Davis — somehow Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is even more stunning thanks to the work of replacement Henry Braham and his team.

See also:

As someone who personally doesn't get too excited for 3D visuals, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 doesn't use it for novelty purpose, instead using the extra dimension to add an extra layer of immersion in the vast expanse of nebula-infused space. Key moments that could be an overwhelming assault on the senses are handled well, and never feel disorientating (one space-jump sequence aside).

Without entering moderate spoiler territory (mild spoilers were promised at the start), the energetic opening battle, the gold-plated perfection of the Soverign's home planet, and even the multi-colored debauchery of the Iron Lotus are all visually dazzling. Above all else, though, there's another element that makes a 3D viewing essential...

Ego's Planet: One Of The MCU's Most Attractive Locations

Ego's planet is a fascinating location [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Okay, here's the part where the spoiler-meter increases, slightly; but Ego's planet is a personal #MCU favourite of mine, in terms of location, and it makes sense. Ego is a being who can, literally, use mind over matter (ha!). His ability to manipulate matter means that he can craft a world in accordance with the limitless nature of his mind's eye with breathtaking results.

Director Gunn was inspired by the artistic capability of artist Hal Tenny, who uses fractal art, a relatively new form of algorithmic art that is created digitally. Tenny, who brings fractals into "a real life form," also contributed concept art to the production team, who used the images as a basis for the environment seen in the film — Ego's planet in particular.

The hallucinogenic, celestial world is a sight to behold, unsurprising given the amount of VFX wizardry involved. In an interview with Empire, Gunn explained the meticulous attention to detail and scope of Ego's planet. He said:

"We have over a trillion polygons on Ego’s planet. It’s the biggest visual effect of all time. There’s nothing even close to it. Which is cool."

Cool is an understatement. Guardians of the Galaxy 2 is visually spectacular, and backed up with a heartfelt, enjoyable plot that fans will love. Is it worth splashing the extra cash to watch in 3D? Definitely. Indulge in the excess of IMAX — you won't regret it. In fact, you may even end up watching it twice. Or three times. Or... you get the picture.

Will you be watching Guardians of the Galaxy 2 in 3D?

[Credit: Marvel Studios]

(Source: No Film School, Empire Online, Hal Tenny)