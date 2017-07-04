It's not very often that a show comes along that promises to deliver hardcore nostalgia feels that we can really get excited about. The number of reboots that claim to pay homage, do justice to and riff off our favorite entertainment from bygone eras are a dime a dozen these days, and rarely do the job they promise to. Just take a look at the new Jumanji trailer, or read some of The Mummy reviews if you think that statement needs a little back-up. However, #Netflix has just ordered a 10-episode series that brings a bit of light to these dark, dark times. It's called Everything Sucks!, and it sounds like it'll do anything but "suck."

In a similar vein to 2016's wildly popular Stranger Things, which was set in the early '80s and tipped its hat to many of the creator's favorites from that decade, Everything Sucks! is set to worship the '90s rather than simply rebooting [insert fan favorite TV/film title here]. The show hails from the minds of writers Ben York Jones (Like Crazy) and Michael Mohan (Save the Date), and the half hour-long episodes are intended as a way of "looking back with 20 years of hindsight." The duo told Deadline:

“We think this is a great time to take a look back at high school and relive the fashion, music, and attitudes of the mid-’90’s the way we remember it. Not sensationalized, not watered down; but desperate, heartfelt, awkward, and exciting.”

In other words, expect corridor crushes, diary penned dilemmas, basement bands, dodged curfews, double denim and more plaid than you can shake a teenage Jared Leto at. Color me ready!

Unfortunately though, Everything Sucks! won't land on Netflix until 2018 and although a number of actors are already attached to the project — including Elijah Stevenson (Captain Fantastic), Rio Mangini (Teen Wolf) and Patch Darragh (Sully) — nothing is really known (yet) about the characters they'll portray. However, if this exciting info nugget has awoken your inner '90s nerd — or perhaps it has stirred one you never knew was there — I've got your back. Below you'll find a list of three excellent TV series that aired between 1990–1999 that will not fail to get you in the mood for Netflix's upcoming offering. They'll probably help to train your eagle eye for all those inevitable Easter Eggs, too!

1. My So Called Life (1994–1995)

Stick on the Violent Femmes' "Blister in the Sun" and come dance around Angela Chase's bedroom with us, for once you've consumed all 19 episodes of this glorious coming of age show — the best of its kind, IMO — all you'll want to do is wildly swing your arms around in celebration of just how damn good it is. Despite only airing for one season (a travesty), My So Called Life packs many a feel into its short run. Starring a mini Claire Danes and Jared Leto (who perfected the hallway lean), My So Called Life follows Danes's Angela as she's transitioning from content prepubescent to angst-ridden teen, and waxes lyrical on the ground-shaking topics that suddenly effect her world: love, betrayal, race, sexuality and wealth.

Plus, the wardrobe is about as quintessentially '90s as it gets: Think Kurt Cobain meets Annie Hall; normcore meets grunge; introverts meets free-spirits meets GAP commercials. In other words, it's a hipster's paradise.

2. Freaks And Geeks (1999–2000)

'Freaks and Geeks' [Credit: NBC]

In a similar vein to My So Called Life, Freaks and Geeks follows teenagers desperately trying to be hipper versions of themselves, and getting into some majorly awks situations as a consequence. Our female protagonist comes in the shape of a Miss Lindsey Weir (Linda Cardellini), a top grade student who's attempting to morph from mathlete to "freak," and her little brother Sam, who's just trying to get through a day without someone graffing "geek" on his locker. They are the Weirs, and if you spent a small portion of your teenage years watching them and their not-so-merry band of pals tread the dangerous path that is clique etiquette, suddenly you realized that being an outcast wasn't so bad after all.

And if you thought watching a mini Claire Danes and Jared Leto jam around a high school hallway was enlightening, wait until you see the stars Freaks and Geeks spawned! Clad in band tees, baggy jeans and oversized army jackets, James Franco, Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, and Busy Phillips made smoking in the lunch yard seem like the epitome of cool. This dream team of "freaks" stomped through McKinley High and perfectly captured the complete ball ache that was your adolescence, and cemented the thought that the less f***s you gave, the more street cred you gained.

3. That '70s Show (1998–2006)

Time to dust off that Vista Cruiser, guys, and buckle in for one long ride. Though That '70s Show is fairly epic in length (200 episodes), the journey to Point Place, Wisconsin is one hell of a fun one. Taking teen years down into a musty basement and getting them stoned, rolling them in sass and dressing them in bell bottom jeans, this hilarious sitcom not only introduced us to Hollywood honeys Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and boasted guest stars like Lindsay Lohan and Dwayne Johnson (yes, really), but it taught us '90s kids so much about what life in the '70s was like.

With that in mind then, the premise of Everything Sucks! isn't entirely dissimilar to That '70s Show and will likely — and hopefully — take inspiration from the manner in which it reflected on the cultural quirks of the time; a TV show focusing on dysfunctional teenagers doesn't run for eight seasons without reason. Take note, Netflix!

Are you hyped for Everything Sucks!?

(Source: Deadline)