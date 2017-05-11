Wow, April Fool's day seems like a long time ago now, doesn't it? The day that is usually remembered for chalk penises, faux marriage proposals and justified tax evasion will be forever associated with Rick and Morty after those pesky creators, Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, released the first episode of Season 3.

The only downside following a sensation return to Szechuan sauce form is that we still have to wait until summer for more. Damn it! But where there's a will, there's a way. We've consulted our very own council of Rick(y)s to bring you a list of similar shows to see you through.

I've done the math, and there's around 1,267 hours of incredible footage contained in the shows like Rick and Morty below. So what are you waiting for? Read on, turn on the TV and make the wait more bearable:

10. 'Moral Orel'

How many seasons? 3

This stop-motion animation, also by #AdultSwim, takes place in the fictional US capital of Moralton and is led by protagonist Orel Puppington, a 12-year-old devout Christian who struggles living by such a strict moral code. The show provides a cutting satire of religious fundamentalism and Middle America culture.

Moral Orel — which aired between 2006 and 2009 — is on the list for sharing similar dark themes to #RickandMorty, in fact, it's outright depressing; Orel is the son of an abusive, alcoholic father, and an obsessive mother. That doesn't detract from the show's quality, though. You can find some episodes on the Adult Swim website.

9. 'Archer'

How many season? 8

If you have any interest in animation, you've probably heard of Archer. Now on its eight season after premiering in 2009, the show focuses on Sterling Archer, a special agent of the intelligence agency ISIS (although an acronym for International Secret Intelligence Service, in later seasons this was dropped for obvious reasons).

#Archer is James Bond on steroids — alcoholic, misogynistic and egotistical. The show has received huge amounts of praise for its razor-sharp humor, voice acting and meta comedy, and is awash with an abundance of running gags.

8. 'BoJack Horseman'

How many seasons? 3

Set in an alternative version of Hollywood, where humanoid animals of all species walk, talk and work in the real world, #BoJackHorseman is a sombre reflection of fame, materialism and the idea of celebrity. The Netflix original #animation is both hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measure.

Leading star BoJack is an alcoholic horse, voiced by the brilliant Will Arnett. He's a character who is both painfully narcissistic and endearingly vulnerable, offering a platform for the show to explore themes of alcoholism, depression and anxiety. The show takes a few episodes to get going, but once in full flow it becomes one of the finest animated series of a generation.

7. 'Bravest Warriors'

How many seasons: 3

Bravest Warriors was conceived as a web series released on Cartoon Hangover's YouTube channel. Created by Pendleton Ward, who also created Adventure Time (more on that later), the animation is set in the year 3085, and focuses on a team of superheroes who save aliens throughout the universe.

Although the episodes are perhaps a little too brief to have the same impact as Rick and Morty, although Bravest Warriors does excel in depicting the inner emotions and struggles of its lead characters.

6. 'Futurama'

How many seasons: 7

Futurama is another show you would've heard of, running from 1999 to 2013. In fact, you may quote it verbatim on a daily basis. But whatever, this is my list and it's on it, just in case. Created by The Simpsons creator Matt Groening, the biggest parallels between the show and Rick and Morty lie with in the science-based plots and inherent nihilism of the lead characters.

The show also depicts the galaxy as organized under democratic unification. Like the Galactic Federation in Rick and Morty, Futurama has the The Democratic Order of Planets (D.O.O.P.), and both shows have similar ways of representing the interaction between beings of all planets.

5. 'Invader Zim'

How many seasons? 2

It's been 11 years since the Nickelodeon show stopped running, after only its second season, yet Invader Zim is a gem hidden in the passage of time. The dark animated comedy focusies on the alien Zim, and his evil plan to enslave all humans and conquer Earth. Aiming to prevent his sinister dominance is a paranormal investigator called Dib.

The humor is very similar to Rick and Morty, particularly the levels of sarcasm. Also set in space, the cult classic can be pretty disturbing at times. Most of the episodes are self-contained, although there are some recurring characters in the wider universe.

4. 'Steven Universe'

How many seasons? 4

The Cartoon Network production isn't thematically similar, and is in some ways the antithesis of Rick and Morty. Its focus is a lot lighter and more upbeat (although it does get darker further down the line), but that doesn't detract from the show's brilliance.

Set in a fictional Beach City, Steven Universe tells the story of the titular protagonist, who lives with three humanoid aliens known as the "Crystal Gems," who are tasked with protecting humanity from outside threats. As well as some clever writing, Steven Universe is also bursting with original, bespoke songs.

3. 'Adventure Time'

How many seasons? 8

Another animated sci-fi show, Adventure Time has notable similarities to Rick and Morty, although it's a lot more "PG" in tone. It follows brothers Finn the Human and Jake the Dog on the post-apocalyptic Land of Ooo, which was destroyed by a nuclear holocaust dubbed the "Great Mushroom War" some thousand years before the show's timeline.

Unlike Steven Universe, the show's humour is more sombre, but manages to hit the sweet spot and attract fans of all ages. Despite the mix in audience, creator Pendleton Ward doesn't hold back on exploring complex and often sad issues.

2. 'Gravity Falls'

How many seasons? 2

Due to the long running friendship with Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland, it's not surprising these two shows are closely linked. In fact, they often deliberately include subtle Easter Eggs to each respective world, which has led some to believe they both exist in the same universe.

The Disney channel shows follows the adventures of 12-year-old Dipper Pines and his twin sister Mabel, as they stay with their Great Uncle Stan Pines, on the mysterious town of #GravityFalls. The show is character driven, features an overarching plot and generally has the same thrilling sense of adventure as Rick and Morty.

1. 'Venture Brothers'

How many seasons? 6

Another Adult Swim show gets top spot, for good reason; Venture Brothers is arguably as good as Rick and Morty in terms of joke-telling, characterization and exploring dark themes.

The spotlight of the show is on the Venture family, led by unethical scientist (ring any bells?) father Dr. Thaddeus "Rusty" Venture, hapless teenagers Hank and Dean Venture and the family's bodyguard Brock Samson. It's incredibly well-written, has a host of unforgettable quotes and characters.

Oh, and let's end with some good news — Venture Brothers Season 7 is now in production, which gives you enough time to binge and get up-to-date in time for release.

